This weekend is the “Pink Moon” and the exceptional alignment of the planets

The weekend promises to be exceptional for astronomers: they can enjoy the “pink” full moon, but even the rare alignment of the planets.

In fact the planets Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye from Sunday.

NASA says the phenomenon, which can only be seen in the Northern Hemisphere, will peak on April 23.

Screenshot / Stellarium

You should wake up early in the morning to enjoy the show as this alignment will be most noticeable at sunrise.

Then look towards the east direction where the sun rises.

After April 23, the planets will still be visible together, but no longer in the same line.

Those who missed this event, do not be afraid! Even more impressive event will take place on the evening of St.-Jean-Baptist Day when all the planets of the solar system are aligned!

Five of them (Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) are visible to the naked eye. However, it is necessary to bring telescopic or astronomical glasses to monitor Uranus and Neptune.

This Saturday evening is easy to observe: the so-called “pink” full moon. According to NASA’s Garden JohnstonIt belongs to the Earthlings even on a full moon weekend.





Although the moon often turns orange due to sunlight, do not expect it to be “pink”.

The name “pink moon” refers to spring and the first flowers around the world.

NASA explains that the word refers to “Phlox subulata”, which is one of the most widespread early flowers.