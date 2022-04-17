Hyundai bluffing trick in designing its cars around the world

VR allows studios in Korea, USA, China and Europe to work together on the same project with distance and time differences. Illustrated with the example of the Seven Concept, it presents the future Ionic 7 model expected on our roads next year.

Not everyone has the right to visit the manufacturer’s design studio. But instead of looking at the walls of concept cars, clay models of future models or drawings of Hyundai Europe near Frankfurt, we took a real tour of a … virtual world. A kind Metawares In terms of design, it takes on a whole new dimension with the Korean manufacturer.

“DEdison has been Hyundai’s first purchase benchmark for many years. Thomas Burke, responsible designer at European Studio, explains. This ex-BMW has been here since 2005, heading into a studio that has grown from 10 to 70 people today, signing on a series of models such as the i10, i30, Tucson, Santa Fe, sports models with the N label, as well as a dozen showcases.

Thomas Burke

Citroen is a big fan of SM, far from Germany Digital-own But he appreciates the possibility of new technologies being offered to us in collaboration with Simon Losby (Vice President, Hyundai Styling), 10,000 km from Germany.

Like talking about the details of a bumper or dashboard, an intimacy even when using distance in their daily work. “Designers cheat a lot” T. Bürkle laughs. Also, to be precise in sticking with industrial realities, development models need to be very precise, yet not forgetting to be as beautiful as possible.

Until recently, the techniques of design studios transcended the levels of classic sketches by hand and were then followed by the lucky ones through small-scale models and scale models to visualize various projects in three dimensions. (2.5 tons) and fragile models should be taken to different studios of the brand to get feedback from different groups and, more importantly, verification of patterns.

Then, the “clay sample” is scanned to begin the process on the digital data for industrialization. But that was before the advent of brand-equipped 3D visualization studios in 2015. This allowed the design process to be 80% digital. This is a good thing with the advent of the epidemic, seven opinions were formed with the very close cooperation between Germany and Korea.

“It simply came to our notice thenAce A lotReduce growth time That Detect design maturity in advanceI think about the interior at an earlier stage ”, T. Bürkle explains. Arguments Better integration of work, increased creativity, reduced costs (-15%), lower volume of materials and CO track. 2 While this is a slightly more eventful argument at the level of a car manufacturer producing more than 6 million cars in 2021, it has been reduced to less travel.

Virtual XXL Garage

We are entering a large room of 20 x 22 m area fitted for this purpose from 2017 with an investment of மில்லியன் 1.5 million. A large wall with 8K LEDs 6.5 m wide allows the first display of the model before preparing itself for 3D visualization.

Forty-eight Aptitrack cameras are distributed throughout the studio, with a high-precision active surveillance system to ensure the position of each participant. A car equipped with HP Reverb 2 virtual reality headset and Nvidia 2080 equipped with an HP on-board computer can accommodate up to 10 people at a time.

Once fitted, we go into a virtual world in which to get used to a little before feeling comfortable. There are seven concepts, in front of us, that take time to adjust to the actual size and walk around the model. Like Simon Lozby, other journalists have been portrayed by avatars.

With a width of 2,200 pixels per eye, the definition is relatively pixelated, while small jerks sometimes appear in the image as you turn your head. Uniform awesome rendering, enhanced when approached closely. There, the painting of the virtual concept reveals all its nuances, and every detail is refined.

Different environments can be planned to keep the car in the mood of choice. Still have no realistic feelings? Hyundai teams are involved in the process of making gloves to get a touch feel.

The photos of the owners of the brand make them look like strange insects because they have these accessories in their dark clothes, but beware, the main decisions are now made in this outfit in this kind of design. Simon Lozby always has a complete kit with him that lets you immerse yourself in what he calls his James Bond kit: an anonymous backpack with a computer and helmet that allows him to review designs at Airport Starbucks!

Model interior

For the development of the interior, the designers use a different system that uses mixed reality technology. The Vario XR-3 helmets are equipped with cameras to visualize the surroundings of the car (simply made of the material of the seats) and, for example, can see people around or insert different environments. Vive Pro controllers allow you to operate on various elements of the interior such as storage or door opening.

Again, the image is pixelated, but do not forget that it is an object-centered working tool and the speed of their transformation on the computer to test different solutions. Here, it’s not data in the form of polygons like games, but directly NURBS (data ready for construction) used by Autodesk VRED software.

It is enough to make progress as quickly as possible in translating the concept car into a product car, the resulting Ionic 7 electric SUV is expected on our roads by mid-2023. Based on the Korean team’s 100% electric platform called e-GMP, it is the most livable large SUV with a 3.20 m large wheelbase (and equipped with antibacterial material).

It will have a definite design because the ion samples will be close to the ideas that inform them, the latter being very … even ideologically. Meanwhile, the original Heart concept car presented at last year’s Los Angeles show is still in the US. We have never seen this in real life, but like 600 or more designers of many brands around the world, we are already well aware of this in virtual mode.

To follow us, we invite you Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.