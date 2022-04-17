Home Science Diligence has finally found its parachute on Mars

Apr 17, 2022 0 Comments
More than 400 days have passed since the Martian soil, and this time it was all over, The NASA Perseverance Rover Finally found him Parachute – And its heat shield! It was exactly in Sol 404 that Mastcam-Z saw the monument. Round. About 700 meters.

The engineers planned to find the parachute Diligence His a little earlier Assignment. After finally playing his part Travel to Mars In Percy, the rover’s landing speed on Mars slowed, and it fell only a few hundred meters. Between diligence and one of its main scientific objectives, the Jessero Gorge Delta.

But to achieve that – or almost – the rover NASA A dangerous area, the field of dunes should be avoided. And he finally had to travel more than 8.6 kilometers.

