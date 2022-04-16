Home Economy After 110 years of immersion in water, will the decay disappear?

Apr 16, 2022 0 Comments
France2
A.Jolly, A.Locascio, E.Delagneau, J.Pires – France 2

Friday, April 15, 20-hour wonders about the wreck of the Titanic. After 110 years under water, it will disappear under the effect of erosion.

At an altitude of 3,800 meters, the wreckage of the 110-year-old Titanic lies beneath the water. But the bacteria are eating away at the vessel. “Iron is eroded by a bacterium called sulfur bacterium, which actually eats it in a way”Stephen Benneck, who has been restoring artifacts and pieces of the Titanic for 15 years, explains.

For some scientists, the Titanic will disappear in 15 to 20 years. “I’ve been hearing for 35 years that the ruins will disappear in 20 years, and it still is.”, Paul-Henry Narcolette, author of “Titanic Depth”. He identified the wreckage as sinking, but could not save the Titanic. On the one hand, the boat is very fragile, on the other hand, it can be very expensive. For 230,000 euros, an American company is proposing to go near the ruins by submarine. This money allows scientists to continue their research.

