The Interesting Facts About the US Education System

The United States education system is one of the most complex in the world. With more than 14,000 school districts and more than 100,000 schools, the US education system caters to a wide variety of learners.

The United States has some of the best universities in the world, and the country is home to a large number of Nobel Prize winners. What makes the education system in the United States exceptional? In this article, we will be looking at some interesting facts about the US education system.

Interesting Facts About The US Education System

Education in the United States is unique in many ways. Here are some interesting facts about the system:

Students in the United States attend school for an average of 180 days per year, while students in other developed countries attend school for an average of 220 days. The average cost of tuition and fees for a 4-year public university in the United States is $9,650 There are more than 13,000 school districts in the United States The average teacher salary in the US is $74,400 More than 3.6 million students are homeschooled in the US The USA is ranked 14th in regards to college completion rate worldwide. Countries like Canada, Russia, and South Korea are ahead of the US. High School Students are not taught the basic skills that will help them after graduation. In 2010, there were 1.3 million college dropouts in the US. If they had graduated, the US would’ve earned over $337 billion through the lifetime of these students. The USA has dropped from the number 1 leader in quality high school diplomas to 36 globally. In the United States, 14 percent of newly employed teachers leave their job after their first year. 33 percent also go in the space of 3 years, while a large percentage of up to 50 percent resign by the 5th year.

The US Education Grading System

The placements of grades range from A to F. All letters in the range tell you how well a student has performed.

Grade A is the highest grade obtainable by a student. Students that score between 90% and 100% can be graded A.

Grade B Students that score between 80% and 89% can be graded B.

Grade C Students that score between 70% and 79% can be graded C.

Grade D Though it is a passing grade, It's much lower than average. Students that score between 56% and 69% can be graded D.

Grade F is the lowest grade given to students that fail. Students given such grades are encouraged to put more effort into their studies.

The Role of the Government

There are various departments of education in the United States. The federal government of the USA controls these departments. In terms of annual spending on students, the United States is amongst the top-ranked countries in the world.

In the American education system, spending is carried out at various levels. For instance, in the aspect of colleges, student funds are divided equally. The divided funds are shared between commercial organizations and the department of education.

Final Thoughts

The United States has one of the best education systems in the world. Students in the United States have access to excellent schools and a variety of educational opportunities. Whether you are interested in a traditional four-year college or you want to study at a trade school, you can find what you are looking for in the United States.

