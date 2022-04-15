Home Technology Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter for $ 43 billion

Apr 15, 2022 0 Comments
So that was it. Place on the Board of Directors Not enough for him, Elon Musk likes everything on Twitter. Tesla and the SpaceX boss offered to buy one share at $ 54.20, a 54% premium over January 28, when they began investing in Twitter.

Elon Musk in 2019. Picture Daniel Oberhaus (CC BY)

In total, Elon Musk will spend $ 43 billion on social networking, he announced in a document sent to the US Stock Exchange guard yesterday, April 13, that he does not want to change the offer. If it fails, the world’s richest man wants to reconsider his presence in the capital. He currently has a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

The unpredictable millionaire is a heavy user of the social network, he uses it as a playground between provocative tweets and more or less enhanced announcements about his companies.

In a letter to Twitter’s board of directors, this avid libertarian believes it ” [Twitter] Its social mission cannot prosper or be fulfilled [de liberté d’expression] In its current form “. He needs it ” [transformer] In a private company “, I.e. not listed on the stock exchange. He concludes his letter: “Twitter has extraordinary energy and I will unleash it.”

