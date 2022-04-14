TOP 12 cheapest countries for your ‘low cost’ vacations

If you are one of those who are very budget-conscious when it comes to planning your vacation, take a look at the 12 budget travel destinations . Which one are you going to start with?

Whether it’s because flying to these destinations is outrageously cheap or because the cost of a menu is no more than 2 US dollars, these are the cheapest countries in the world you’ll want to check out before the inflation monster visits them. In these places, your minuscule salary will be multiplied by two or three. That depends on how generous your bosses are…

Cambodia

In Cambodia, you can find accommodation for 7 US dollars a night. And if you want the luxury of air conditioning, about 10 US dollars. A good fish dish in Khmer Amok will cost you around 4 US dollars. But if good and cheap food are what you are looking for, head for the street markets in the capital, Nom Pen. A bowl of noodle soup with meat will cost you less than 2 US dollars. Get off the expensive and hackneyed tourist circuits of Cambodia and discover this Southeast Asian country for less than 20 US dollars a day. Our recommendations and the cheapest attractions: are the northern part of the Mekong and the temple at Preah Vihear.

Malaysia

If you are passionate about trying new dishes, but the ghost of money always appears ruining every plan you make, your destination in Malaysia. Go to George Town, a colorful city in the state of Penang and a Unesco World Heritage Site, and try the street food with Indian, Chinese, and Malay specialties for only two US dollars a plate. Oh, and don’t forget to visit the Buddhist temples scattered around the city and be amazed by its wonderful colonial architecture in one of the cheapest countries.

Paraguay

With the capital, Asuncion, considered the cheapest city in the world, this country climbs to the top of the cheapest countries in the world to go to spend a luxury vacation. Excellent wine imported from Chile for less than 2 US dollars a bottle, the most expensive hotel in the city with rooms for less than 65 US dollars can be found at https://karta.com , and delicious meat empanadas for a few cents make this Latin American country an unmissable cheap destination.

Away from Asunción, in the deep south, lies perhaps the most fascinating place in the country. It is a collection of half-ruined villages that once represented an attempt by a community of indigenous Guarani Indians to work and subsist without the pesky concept of money. Although the experiment failed, it is well worth a visit to learn about the traditions of fascinating people.

Bolivia

Bolivia is one of the cheapest countries par excellence, especially considering that you can survive, move around and get to know the country for less than 19 US dollars a day. Be sure to visit the breathtaking salt desert of Uyuni. A 3-day tour of the area can cost you around 100 US dollars with food and lodging included, a real bargain considering the breathtaking scenery and the unforgettable experience you will live there.

Peru

Peru is another of the cheapest countries, especially if you move around the northern part of the country. Although the south is not expensive either. Our recommendation is not to miss the south of Peru with attractions such as Machu Picchu, Lake Titicaca, the town of Arequipa, or Copacabana. Traveling around the country is very cheap. You can do it by bus or plane. The recommendation is that if you have to take an internal flight, you should book it on the spot. For example, a flight over the mysterious Nazca lines will cost you 530 soles (150 US dollars) if you book it from Spain and only 350 soles (98 US dollars) if you do it in Nazca itself.

Thailand

Thailand is one of the cheapest countries to travel to and you will always find something that fits your budget. Calculate that to travel comfortably in this Southeast Asian country you will need at least 20€ per day. Enjoy a typical dish for one dollar in the many street food stalls that dot the city of Bangkok. While you’re in town, take a great ride on the Chao Phraya at a bargain price: 20 baths (50 cents) is the cost of a boat ride to the other side of the river.

Also, air travel in Thailand is very cheap.

During the last years, several low-cost airlines like Air Asia or Nok Air have emerged competing in price with the bus and the train. If you have your trip planned you can buy your plane ticket in advance and save a lot of money. Thailand is also a paradise for hardcore consumers. During your visit to the capital, you will find it hard to resist the various stops with clothes and electronic products at very low prices. Siam Paragon and The Central World are two destinations not to be missed if you have plenty of space in your suitcase.

Romania

It is a very cheap country, with nice people and landscapes that will take your breath away. With the flavor of a communist country, in Romania, you can easily find accommodation for about 15 US dollars. The safest and cheapest transportation is the bus. Forget the train because, although inexpensive, it is not at all reliable. A route through the Carpathians or Transylvania is highly recommended.

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, you will not eat as cheaply as in Thailand, but for less than 30 US dollars a day you will live like a real Maraja. Stay at the five-star Cinnamon Lodge in Habarana, the epicenter of a cultural triangle that encompasses Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, and Kandy. Enjoy its spa, pool, and excellent food for about 64 US dollars a night. What five-star hotel in Europe will cost you this much?

Do not miss the Sri Maha Bodhiya (Bodhi tree temple) in Anuradhapura and the Sri Dhalada Maligawa (Kandy), possibly the holiest places on the island. To get into these places be aware that foreigners tend to pay higher fees, although some tuk-tuk drivers will offer to let you in for free.

Armenia

Armenia is one of the cheapest countries to visit. It is one of those cheap destinations where you can enjoy a long vacation for very little money. Just to tell you that renting a luxurious and refurbished apartment in the capital Yerevan can cost about 200 US dollars per month. And if you go to the countryside, the price drops to a derisory 50 US dollars per month for accommodation. For a few cents in Armenia, you will also enjoy operas, music concerts, dance, theater, painting exhibitions… You can’t ask for more.

Portugal

Portugal is a country blessed with paradisiacal beaches, stunning rugged coastlines, architecturally stunning cities, and an incredible climate. Add to this good food and better wine at low prices, and Portugal becomes one of the cheapest countries to travel to. You can find hostels near Lisbon with sea views for around 15 US dollars a room.

And in the Algarve area if you book early and discard the high season there are great bungalows like the ones at the Quinta dos Carricos campsite in Salema beach for 20 US dollars a night. With a cheap restaurant and an excellent wine selection, you won’t want to leave this paradise on earth.

Philippines

The Philippines is perhaps one of the least popular destinations in Southeast Asia, but no less attractive for that. Discover a country full of endless beaches and exotic forests where you can get lost for very little money. If you want to live the adventure of your life without spending any money, take your tent and visit the caves of Pundaquit. You will discover breathtaking beaches surrounded by a green and wild mountain range. To get there: take a bus from the Cubao district in Manila to Santa Cruz, and get off at the San Antonio Public Market. Then take a tuk-tuk to Pundaquit for 50 cents. Once there, board one of the boats that will take you to the caves. These waters are full of delicious fish. So now you know. Take your fishing rod, set up your tent, and live like a real survivor for 13 US dollars in total, which is what it will cost you to get to this paradise from Manila.

Albania

With breathtaking mountain scenery, a thriving and eclectic capital, Tirana, and beaches that rival the pearls of neighboring Greece, Albania is one of Europe’s undiscovered diamonds in the rough. Head from Vlore along Llogara, a nostalgic and daring road, to the turquoise bays of the Ionian Sea. Soak up history in Butrinti, Apollonia, Kruja, Berati. Get lost in Valbone. Or climb one of the mythical bunkers in Hoxa. The best way to get to know the country will be by public transport, although not very reliable it is the cheapest.