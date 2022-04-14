Home Economy The Belgian-Dutch-American Federation won the contract for the F-35 infrastructure

The Belgian-Dutch-American Federation won the contract for the F-35 infrastructure

Apr 14, 2022 0 Comments
The Belgian-Dutch-American Federation won the contract for the F-35 infrastructure

The Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that it has awarded a 600 600 million contract to the Belgian-Dutch-American Federation to build the infrastructure needed to operate a future F-35 fighter jet expected in Belgium from April 2025. The Belgian company Jan De Nul nv will develop the new infrastructure at the Florence (Namur) and Klein-Brockle (Limburg) airports in collaboration with Dutch – but also Belgian branch – design companies Arcadies and American. Burns & McDonald’s Directorate General of Material Resources for Security (DG-MR) said in a statement on the Internet.

A high-security complex dedicated to the F-35s will be built on each site.

You May Also Like

Morocco attracts 2 giants in the military

Morocco attracts 2 giants in the military

Ericsson considers "potential" new payments for American justice

Ericsson considers “potential” new payments for American justice

FILE PHOTO: A Fox News channel sign is seen on a television vehicle outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York

A defamation lawsuit has been filed against Fox News over US election allegations.

Marvel logo

Why is Marvel (still) accused of abusing its teachers?

The Vicarious Visions studio behind Tony Hawk is no more

The Vicarious Visions studio behind Tony Hawk is no more

Amazon Announces Early Visitors for Sunday Night Posters

Amazon Announces Early Visitors for Sunday Night Posters

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.