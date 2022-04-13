The Vicarious Visions studio behind Tony Hawk is no more

Shadow Studio, accustomed to dull products and ports for many publishers, Vicarious Vision has really grown over the last 5 years, especially thanks to the games Crash Pondicherry n. San Trilogy and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2. Studio owned by Activision since 2005 Founded in 1994 by Karthik and Kuha Bala, it is no more and the American company in Albany is saying goodbye with a message on its social networks. “We are officially affiliated with Blizzard Entertainment. Our development team is based in Albany, NY, and is fully dedicated to Blizzard Games. We invite you to follow lBlizzardEnt.” With 200 employees all retaining their jobs, it is a reassuring news that this time around, they will be completely dedicated to Blizzard-stamped games. We do not know what game the studio is going to play, but Diablo IV is one of the most important projects of the Blizzard.

