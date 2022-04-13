Samsung has officially unveiled its revolutionary DDR5 RAM, and it’s impressive

Even the okre Google Chrome, with its famous RAM appetite, is endangering indigestion with this 512GB DTR5 at 7200 MHz.

In terms of performance in the computing world, all eyes are intuitively turned to processors and GPUs. But restricting ourselves to these two elements gives only a very limited view of the overall performance of an organization. Other components play a fundamental role in supporting both of these pillars of modern systems, starting with RAM. In this arena, Samsung has taken a big hit with the RAM module which is mind boggling in many respects.

In fact, the Korean manufacturer has rolled up its sleeves to deliver RAM units up to the new generation of hardware. He recently formalized the monster release he had Teased Late last year: Say hello to this horrible stick 512GB DDR5 RAM at 7200 MHz!

Greatly optimized architecture

To deliver such a large amount of memory on the same PCB, Samsung had to review its stocking process. In a nutshell, this term refers to the way the manufacturer stacks different memory blocks.

Previously, Samsung had stacked its DDR4 RAM modules in 4 different layers. Now, with significant modification of memory modules and partition layers, the manufacturer has been able to stack them. 8 of these layers. Saving this space only allowed him to set up 512GB RAM on the same PC!

Also, this new architecture comes with two parallel benefits. For starters, Samsung claims that this arrangement significantly increases the thermal performance of these bars. And this is something unimportant. This is because with such frequencies, even the RAM starts to reach a point where it heats up considerably at full speed, although this does not yet justify installing a dedicated fan.

The other advantage is that it reduces the distance between different blocks 40%. In theory, this further improves the transfer speed. In practice the difference should be minimal. But for users who work with large amounts of data this is still a good idea.

In the end, we end up with more efficient components. Samsung claims to be able to monetize the transfer speed above 6400Mbps. This is twice as much as the previous generation. In addition, these memory modules are 30% less powerful compared to previous standards.

For these reasons, we have already heard of operators of data centers, rendering farms or supercomputers impatiently stamping their feet. On the other hand, it does not say that individuals will approach it in the future. Unfortunately, having 512GB of RAM per strip is enough for us to open up to 4 tabs at once in Google Chrome!