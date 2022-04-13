French presidential election: Is human rights at risk of falling into the extreme right?

The two finalists in the French presidential election are mobilizing their forces to get as many votes as possible. Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s voters may make a difference on April 24. Faced with the impulse of Marine Le Pen, many political tenants declare their support for Emmanuel Macron.

France’s fate is currently being played between the two rounds of the presidential election. Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, who will meet face-to-face on April 24, have been working hard to mobilize a large number of voters for their cause.

The leader of the La République en Marche (LREM) and the leader of the National Rally is looking particularly to the left, with Jean-Luc Mலlenchon’s voters’ side able to make a difference in the second round, according to analysts. . If the latter do not vote or cast their vote for Le Pen, the country of human rights will be ruled by the far right for the first time.

Of course, a precursor to filling the ballot on their right, the two rivals clash in terms of purchasing power, the first concern of the French.

Macron arena



The president, who has been increasing his travels since Sunday, left for eastern France on Tuesday. The presidential-candidate, who was attacked all day in a plan to postpone the retirement age from 62 to 65, opened the door to exit from the age of 64 on Monday and began a strong signal to popular voters. Unexpected offer.

To win the second round, Macron, who received 27.85% of the vote on Sunday, must convince left-wing voters as much as possible. So, this Wednesday, in Mulhouse and Strasbourg, the two cities are leading the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mன்சlenchon with 35-36% of the vote (21.95% nationally) on Sunday. )

Macron, who has been accused of not having much before the first round, has decided to increase the number of visits and walks he wants. It will end with a large crowd in France’s second city, Marseille, on Saturday, particularly those affected by the problems of insecurity and poverty, for which he announced a broad support program in September.

Marine polishes her image but

For his part, Marine Le Pen, who says he learned a lot from the last fight against Emmanuel Macron during the 2017 presidential election, called on both right and left voters to “join” him on Sunday evening. A “social justice” and “security” program. The daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the National Front, released a very sober new poster on Tuesday with the words “For all French people” written on it, thus continuing to polish her image. OK.

The candidate defending retirement at the age of 62 wants to initiate a profound reform in the institutions, by seeking a referendum and by inserting a “national priority” in the constitution to allow “only French” access to certain communities. Security benefits. It also plans to ban the wearing of the headscarf in public and impose “fines” on it.

During a trip to the Middle East on Monday, Le Pen, who received 23.15% of the vote in the first round, emphasized purchasing power throughout his campaign. Stressed the need for higher inflation. Steps to deal with it.

Brice Teinturier, director of the Ipsos polling station, said, “This is a completely different return match” from 2017. Macron defeated Le Pen in the second round: “The poster is the same, but it’s not the same.” , 30% to Marine Le Pen, which is higher than in 2017, and 36% want to stay home “says Dendourier.

Jospin and Sarkozy with Macron

For this second round, Emmanuel Macron gets significant support. Besides Jean-Luc Mélenchon, he can count on former President Nicolas Sarkozy and former Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin. In fact, on Tuesday Sarkozy announced that he would vote for Emmanuel Macron, who, according to him, was the “only one who could act” and begged to respond to the rally that the presidential-candidate wanted.

For his part, Jospin confirms in the second round of the presidential election that he will “fire Marine Le Pen and vote for Emmanuel Macron.” Another former Socialist prime minister, Bernard Cassiniu (2016-2017) and former Paris mayor Bertrand Delano, also called for a vote for an outgoing president to preserve the unity of France and the United Nations.

Sami Nemli with Agency / Les Inspirations ECO