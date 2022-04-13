Home World Emmanuel Macron is having fun with Muslim voters

Emmanuel Macron is having fun with Muslim voters

Apr 13, 2022 0 Comments
Emmanuel Macron is having fun with Muslim voters

When the tentative results of the presidential election were announced, Emmanuel Macron quickly descended into seduction. “I want France to fight resolutely against Islamic separatism, but through secularism, to allow everyone to believe or not believe in their religion. It is not France that forbids Muslims or Jews to eat according to their religion. This is not us, ”he told his supporters in Porte de Versailles on Sunday evening, April 10.

The outgoing president said, “France, which is part of a stronger Europe, is constantly forming alliances with major democracies to defend itself.

Read: France: Elected official of Moroccan descent insulted for funding Emmanuel Macron

Before the first round (27.6%), Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in a new fight on April 24. In the search for a second term, he says, “in the years to come, in the service of our nation, we are ready to find something new to combine different beliefs and sensibilities to create a common ground with them.”

See also  Previous Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud relating to funding of US-Mexico border wall

You May Also Like

South Africa: After the deadly floods, some clothes for everything

South Africa: After the deadly floods, some clothes for everything

French presidential election: Is human rights at risk of falling into the extreme right?

French presidential election: Is human rights at risk of falling into the extreme right?

Marine Le Pen : Opération séduction

Marine Le Pen: Operation Fainting

Greece should step up gas exploration

Greece should step up gas exploration

Donbass in view of Russian forces

Donbass in view of Russian forces

Polls struggled to gauge the amount of “effective votes”.

Polls struggled to gauge the amount of “effective votes”.

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.