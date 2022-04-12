Donbass in view of Russian forces

On Tuesday, Russian forces continued to put pressure on the strategic port city of Mariupol, with Ukrainian troops actively trying to defend themselves, and kyiv in eastern Ukraine expected a major offensive soon. Follow our lives.

8:15 am: kyiv Mariupol prepares for fall







6:30 am: Battle of Donbass begins

Kyiv has announced that it expects a major offensive in the short term in the region bordering Russia, which has been controlled by separatists since 2014, with Moscow prioritizing the overall victory of the Donbass.

“According to our information, the enemy has almost finished preparations for an attack in the East.

In Washington, a senior Pentagon official confirmed that Russian forces were strengthening around Donbass, especially near the strategic city of Isiam.

Analysts believe Vladimir Putin, who is embroiled in fierce Ukrainian opposition, wants a victory in the region ahead of a military parade on May 9, which marks the Soviet victory over the Nazis in Red Square.

2:04 am: UK verifies claims for chemical attack in Mariupol

“There are reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in attacks on people like Mariupol. We are working urgently with our allies to verify the intelligence,” British Foreign Secretary Lis Truss said on her Twitter account. The use of such weapons “will create a brutal escalation in this conflict, and we will conduct it. [président russe Vladimir] Putin and his diet, “he added.

With AFP