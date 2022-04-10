The temperature in Côte-d’Or last night again crossed the negative bar! Although they are very low Last weekendWith temperatures hovering between -2 and 0 degrees Celsius across the department, many winemakers struggled against frost until early morning.

Another restless night in the vineyards

In the vineyards south of Pune, Antifreeze towers, wind turbines and heaters Large numbers were already in place by Saturday afternoon.

Between Saskatchewan and Pulickney, in Montserrat, the candle is a tool used to fight frost.