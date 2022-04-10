The wine-growing beach south of Peon caught fire again last night

The temperature in Côte-d’Or last night again crossed the negative bar! Although they are very low Last weekendWith temperatures hovering between -2 and 0 degrees Celsius across the department, many winemakers struggled against frost until early morning.
Another restless night in the vineyards
In the vineyards south of Pune, Antifreeze towers, wind turbines and heaters Large numbers were already in place by Saturday afternoon.
Between Saskatchewan and Pulickney, in Montserrat, the candle is a tool used to fight frost.
On this election day, many winemakers are warned to go to the vineyards before going to the polls.
Just before 6 a.m., this employee of Bouchard Father and Son lit a candle in Montserrat.
Fortunately, the Cot-d’Or vineyards were to be windy the next night. The temperature should be low, 2 to 4 C reported.
In addition, this Sunday afternoon, the department can count to 10 to 13 ° C throughout the afternoon, often with clear skies, but may be slightly obscured internally.