Home Science The wine-growing beach south of Peon caught fire again last night

The wine-growing beach south of Peon caught fire again last night

Apr 10, 2022 0 Comments
The wine-growing beach south of Peon caught fire again last night

The temperature in Côte-d’Or last night again crossed the negative bar! Although they are very low Last weekendWith temperatures hovering between -2 and 0 degrees Celsius across the department, many winemakers struggled against frost until early morning.

Another restless night in the vineyards

In the vineyards south of Pune, Antifreeze towers, wind turbines and heaters Large numbers were already in place by Saturday afternoon.

Between Saskatchewan and Pulickney, in Montserrat, the candle is a tool used to fight frost.

On this election day, many winemakers are warned to go to the vineyards before going to the polls.

Just before 6 a.m., this employee of Bouchard Father and Son lit a candle in Montserrat.

Fortunately, the Cot-d’Or vineyards were to be windy the next night. The temperature should be low, 2 to 4 C reported.

In addition, this Sunday afternoon, the department can count to 10 to 13 ° C throughout the afternoon, often with clear skies, but may be slightly obscured internally.

See also  Life on Mars: NASA's Curiosity rover detects methane gas on Mars, a sign of life on Mars! | Life on Planet Mars: NASA Curiosity rover discovers methane gas on Mars

You May Also Like

Illustration de la sonde Juice de l'ESA à proximité de Jupiter et de sa lune glacée potentiellement habitable Europe. © ESA, AOES

Visit Juice Space Exploration, which explores Jupiter’s icy moons

A new cloud of sand from the Sahara is expected to cover France in the coming days

A new cloud of sand from the Sahara is expected to cover France in the coming days

4-Week Trend: Weather until May 8th

4-Week Trend: Weather until May 8th

Astronomers in the farthest orbit of the galaxy

Astronomers in the farthest orbit of the galaxy

5 personality traits required to be a millionaire according to science

The first is to join a completely private crew International Space Station

The first is to join a completely private crew International Space Station

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.