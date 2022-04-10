Scientific news in small quantities

A few milligrams in all the science news of the week

Sneeze, damn climate change!

Thinkstock photo Seasonal allergies can last a long time.

Do you have seasonal allergies? These are very severe and can last a long time. According to a study by the University of Michigan, due to global warming, the allergic season in the United States will begin as early as 40 days before the end of this century. In particular, the researchers analyzed data obtained from 13 common allergens in 1995 and 2014. Under different warming conditions, the allergic season can be extended to almost three weeks (19 days). In short, the expression “bless” is unfortunately likely to become popular in the future.

Quiz

Can solar panels work at night?

Photo by Andrew Boers, Reuters Solar panels last longer than you think.

Yes. Researchers at Stanford University in California wanted to prove this by modifying solar panels to provide electricity when the sun goes down. The result? Their tests show that a modified solar panel can produce enough power to charge a cell phone or operate an LED light bulb. Basically, the panels are hotter than the surrounding air at night, so they emit heat. Electricity can be produced using this temperature difference. This study was published in the journal Letters of Applied Physics.

Number

1 ° C

Photo cartoon images Amazon rainforests in Brazil

Tropical forests allow the planet to “cool” above 1 C. This is the result of a team of researchers recently published in the journal Forest boundaries and global change. If trees were already known for their ability to absorb carbon, these scientists decided to study other effects on the temperature of tropical forests. They took into account carbon storage, but also the ability of forests to reflect the sun’s rays and evaporation processes by the leaves of trees. Researchers estimate that forests along the equator reduce global warming by just 1 degree Celsius.

Increase in skin cancers in vision

Melanoma cases in Australia and New Zealand will increase by 50% by 2040, with 68% more victims. This is the main conclusion of a study conducted by an international team of researchers, the results of which have now been published in the journal. Jama Dermatology. The main explanation is that in countries where UV radiation is very high, large sections of the population have fair skin. The aging of the population contributes to an increased risk of dying from skin cancer. Women before the age of 50 are more likely to get melanoma, while men are less likely to get it.

The emerald gray borer continues its destruction

Photo by Canada’s Natural Resources The emerald gray borer did not cause destruction.

Within 30 years, 1.4 million trees in the United States will die, primarily due to the emerald ash borer. A joint study by McGill University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State University of North Carolina estimated that it would cost more than $ 900 million to replace them. According to the study, 90% of these trees will be destroyed by borer. Less than a quarter of American cities account for 95% of tree deaths, and in some areas there is a risk of landslides. The results of the study were released Journal of Application Ecology Of the British Environmental Association.