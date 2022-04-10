Here’s how to disable WhatsApp without disconnecting the internet on your smartphone

WhatsApp continues to be loved by millions of users as it has become one of the best sites to interact with. Through news, pictures, videos, stickers, etc.

WhatsApp has become a great tool to stay in touch with friends, family or co-workers. However, All of these can have a negative effect, Because when we want peace and quiet for a moment it can be tiring or inconvenient to be constantly together.

FortunatelyOn social media, Thousands of users have found a tip Secret This allows you to disable the app without disconnecting the internet from your phone. How Does this method work? We explain it to you here.

To turn WhatsApp off or off, it is common for most people to turn on Airplane Mode on their smartphone and turn off data. However, it also affects other applications and you can not get Calls or texts.

Another popular alternative for millions of WhatsApp users is to archive or disable conversations with certain contacts, but enabling these features will not prevent the app from receiving calls.

How to disable WhatsApp?

To disconnect All you have to do is look for WhatsApp for a few hours, a tool that is available on all Android phones. This is the button “Forced Stop”. To run it, follow these steps:

Go to your smartphone settings

Select option ” Applications “.

“. Find WhatsApp app And select it

A new window will open with the details of the application and you have to press the button that says “Stop” or “Force Stop” .

. Warning that WhatsApp will stop working if you enable the Force Stop option Confirm the action.

Then click ” OK That’s it, you will only get More posts.

So, we can have no problem listening to music or watching videos using WiFi or mobile data. No call Or WhatsApp message.

© ️ Tekpolis If editorial staff reprints our articles without our permission it will be reported to Google and Facebook