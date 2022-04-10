Eastern DRC: Many villages come under M23 control

# In other countries : Several villages in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo came to know on Saturday from local sources after clashes with the Congolese army in the Rutsuru area under the control of the March 23 movement (M23) rebels.

“There have been a lot of violent clashes around the power plant this morning,” he told reporters in the Rutsuru area of ​​North Kivu province, “in the front row upstairs” in the Vrindavan park area. ‘AFP Sources for this existence.

“M23 rebels Gisiza, Gasiza, Bugusa, Bikende-Bugusa, Kinyamahura, Rwambeho, Tshengerero, Rubavu and Basare”, they still have “Runyoni and Tchanzu”, AFP Nestor Basirek, for the report of the civil organization’s social organization. Group of Zombies (Group of Villages).

The army is controlling the city of Punakana and the Ruwanguba bridge, he said, fearing attacks by new rebels, who have “fled to the center of Uganda, Gwangcha and Rutsuru”, two areas of Congo.

>>> Read more: The DRC authorizes the Ugandan military to hunt down ADF rebels in its territory

The situation in the neighboring town of Kabindi was “quiet” but “people are scared, some spend more nights in schools than others,” Jean de Duo, a resident of Uvimana, was contacted by phone from a coma. , Provincial Capital.

Attempts by the AFP to contact regional military and administrative sources failed.

Fighting between the army and the M23 resumed on Wednesday after a few days of silence.

In a video dated Friday, an M23 spokesman said the rebel movement had retaliated “aggressively” against the military offensive.

>>> Read more: DRC: Shooting and infiltration of an insurgent group in the eastern part of the country

The M23, also known as the “Congo Revolutionary Forces” from the former Congolese Tutsi rebellion, was defeated by the FARDC in 2013, but reappeared late last year, accusing Kinshasa authorities of having no respectable responsibilities in its mobilization. Fighters.

On March 28 and 29, he left his high forts and attacked military positions.

The rebels declared a “unilateral ceasefire” after two days of heavy fighting in which tens of thousands of villagers flew to the center of Rudshuru and into Uganda. Against the government “