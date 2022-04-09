Saudi Arabia: Here is the number of pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj this year

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that one million Muslims from Saudi Arabia or around the world will be allowed to perform the Hajj this year. The Ministry of Hajj has “authorized one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform Hajj this year,” it said in a statement.

The government wants to ensure the safety of pilgrims, while ensuring that many Muslims around the world can perform the Hajj, the report continued. After the outbreak began in 2020, Saudi officials allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to attend. The following year, they allowed 60,000 fully vaccinated residents selected by lottery.

As of Saturday’s announcement, this year’s Hajj is only for vaccinated pilgrims under the age of 65. Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia must submit a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours.