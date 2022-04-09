Home Economy How do hearing aids from artificial intelligence benefit?

How do hearing aids from artificial intelligence benefit?

Apr 09, 2022 0 Comments
Comment les aides auditives peuvent bénéficier de l'intelligence artificielle ?

The American company Olive Union has designed 2-in-1 hearing aids that use artificial intelligence to distinguish voices from background noise and external noise.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 400 million people worldwide need hearing aids. The novelty surrounding these devices is mainly to make them cheaper, more aesthetic and more functional. Only at this last stage can artificial intelligence play an important role.

Hearing aids suitable for the deaf person

Olive Union’s latest model, Olive Max, incorporates adaptive listening technology through artificial intelligence and machine learning. A person with a hearing impairment can first adjust the hearing aid and change these settings at any time using the dedicated processor in his smartphone. For example, each ear can create different settings.

Together with six Omni Directional microphones, it analyzes artificial intelligence sounds and modifies them according to the listening profile determined by the user and their environment. Machine learning is seen as a way for each person to continuously improve sound quality regardless of the environment in which they find themselves. The company claims to have excellent noise reduction, especially to highlight voices against background noise while maintaining good audio quality.

Bluetooth connected and multifunctional

Must be connected to Bluetooth to adjust the application, these hearing aids can be used as wireless headphones and as a microphone for listening to music and making calls such as airplanes. The reason why these hearing aids are similar to conventional wireless headphones in both design and function is that the company wants the hearing aids to have less stain. Successful betting from the crowdfunding campaign Indigo In less than a month it exceeded more than 2000% of its target.

See also  The Pfizer CEO says the vaccine, which targets the Omicron variant, will be available in March

You May Also Like

The first full-fledged team for the ISS leaves today | News

The first full-fledged team for the ISS leaves today | News

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken

The US FDIC asks banks for information on cryptocurrency activity, citing potential “legitimate risks”.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York

Amazon faces shareholder vote in treating warehouse workers

Get 1KG Sugar Bag For Free On Collecting Remittances From Any Yonna Forex Branch In The Gambia Sent Through ACE Money Transfer.

Google Analytics Ban

Will Google Analytics be banned in Europe soon? Beware of shortcuts

Viasat Hacked, Questionable VPN Vulnerability?

Viasat Hacked, Questionable VPN Vulnerability?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.