How do hearing aids from artificial intelligence benefit?

The American company Olive Union has designed 2-in-1 hearing aids that use artificial intelligence to distinguish voices from background noise and external noise.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 400 million people worldwide need hearing aids. The novelty surrounding these devices is mainly to make them cheaper, more aesthetic and more functional. Only at this last stage can artificial intelligence play an important role.

Hearing aids suitable for the deaf person

Olive Union’s latest model, Olive Max, incorporates adaptive listening technology through artificial intelligence and machine learning. A person with a hearing impairment can first adjust the hearing aid and change these settings at any time using the dedicated processor in his smartphone. For example, each ear can create different settings.

Together with six Omni Directional microphones, it analyzes artificial intelligence sounds and modifies them according to the listening profile determined by the user and their environment. Machine learning is seen as a way for each person to continuously improve sound quality regardless of the environment in which they find themselves. The company claims to have excellent noise reduction, especially to highlight voices against background noise while maintaining good audio quality.

Bluetooth connected and multifunctional

Must be connected to Bluetooth to adjust the application, these hearing aids can be used as wireless headphones and as a microphone for listening to music and making calls such as airplanes. The reason why these hearing aids are similar to conventional wireless headphones in both design and function is that the company wants the hearing aids to have less stain. Successful betting from the crowdfunding campaign Indigo In less than a month it exceeded more than 2000% of its target.