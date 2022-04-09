Corruption: Former Algerian minister jailed for six years

During his trial this week, the prosecution demanded 10 years in prison and a fine of one million dinars against the former minister, who was placed on bail in November 2019.

He was charged with “misusing the office, wasting public funds and providing undue benefits to third parties.”

In the same case, Hamid Benbilidia, the former secretary general of the culture ministry, was sentenced to four years in prison, fined 220,000 dinars, and Milewood Hakeem, the former cultural director of Dlimsen, sentenced to two years in prison. A fine of 200,000 dinars.

Under the pressure of the unprecedented anti-popular movement “Hirak”, the extensive investigations into corruption and nepotism that began after the April 2019 resignation of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika led to a series of investigations.

Many figures and former political leaders, as well as powerful bosses, senior civil servants and senior military officials are being investigated in the context of these investigations. In particular, they have been prosecuted for corruption and illicit wealth.