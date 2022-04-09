Home World Corruption: Former Algerian minister jailed for six years

Corruption: Former Algerian minister jailed for six years

Apr 09, 2022 0 Comments
Corruption: Former Algerian minister jailed for six years

Hippopotamus

Former Algerian culture minister Khaleda Dumi was sentenced by a Sidi M’hamed court in Algiers on Thursday to six years in prison and fined 200,000 dinars (1 euro = 157 dinars). , According to several media outlets.

During his trial this week, the prosecution demanded 10 years in prison and a fine of one million dinars against the former minister, who was placed on bail in November 2019.

He was charged with “misusing the office, wasting public funds and providing undue benefits to third parties.”

In the same case, Hamid Benbilidia, the former secretary general of the culture ministry, was sentenced to four years in prison, fined 220,000 dinars, and Milewood Hakeem, the former cultural director of Dlimsen, sentenced to two years in prison. A fine of 200,000 dinars.

Under the pressure of the unprecedented anti-popular movement “Hirak”, the extensive investigations into corruption and nepotism that began after the April 2019 resignation of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika led to a series of investigations.

Many figures and former political leaders, as well as powerful bosses, senior civil servants and senior military officials are being investigated in the context of these investigations. In particular, they have been prosecuted for corruption and illicit wealth.

See also  The Ministry of Health confirms that the variant delta will already be in Bogot

You May Also Like

The European Union maintains its support for maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea

The EU maintains its support for maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea – Le Magazine du Manager

La bactérie E.coli repérée dans la pâte des pizzas surgelées Buitoni: l’ONSSA saisit et détruit un lot suspecté

ONSSA captures and destroys the suspicious module

Morocco Appoints Coordinator of Two Task Forces on the Arab Network of Nuclear Regulatory Organizations (ANNuR)

Morocco Appoints Coordinator of Two Task Forces on the Arab Network of Nuclear Regulatory Organizations (ANNuR)

Homeless camps in New York, in view of the new mayor

Homeless camps in New York, in view of the new mayor

Lamia Basir in the global shortlist for the Humanitarian Awards

Lamia Basir in the global shortlist for the Humanitarian Awards

Attijariwafa Bank: Launch of SUFAWE Female Entrepreneur Support Program in CEMAC Zone

Attijariwafa Bank: Launch of SUFAWE Female Entrepreneur Support Program in CEMAC Zone

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.