Home World Morocco Appoints Coordinator of Two Task Forces on the Arab Network of Nuclear Regulatory Organizations (ANNuR)

Morocco Appoints Coordinator of Two Task Forces on the Arab Network of Nuclear Regulatory Organizations (ANNuR)

Apr 08, 2022 0 Comments
Morocco Appoints Coordinator of Two Task Forces on the Arab Network of Nuclear Regulatory Organizations (ANNuR)

V.S.His appointment took place on the 13thAnd The ANNuR meeting, organized in Hammamet, Tunisia between March 22 and 24, 2022, comes in response to providing a national experience on the regulatory control of radioactive waste management and the safety features of Trika Mark II. Research Furnace, the company said in a statement.

In this regard, and in accordance with the terms of reference of the network, “AMSSNuR is now the Coordinator.Underlined in the press release.

In fact, this meeting provided an opportunity for participants to present their achievements and, on the one hand, the challenges faced in the context of implementing ANNUR supervised projects and, on the other hand, to select various coordinators. The task forces responsible for nuclear and radiation safety and security add the same evidence.

AMSSNuR was represented at this meeting as part of the activities of the Arab Network, a forum for sharing and exchanging experience in the field of nuclear energy and radiation protection and security, by the Head of Regulatory and Licensing Agency, Department of Atomic Energy, Mohamed Mydal.

In addition to representatives of the US Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission (US-NRC), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and ANNuR partners, representatives of regulatory authorities from various Arab countries, including Morocco, Tunisia and Mauritania, also attended the meeting. , Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Sudan, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was marked by the appointment of Iraq as head of the ANNuR network by its regulatory authority, and it concludes the press release, in alphabetical order of members of the Arab network.

See also  Arabist: The Taliban call it Sharia, but it's about power

(With map)

You May Also Like

Homeless camps in New York, in view of the new mayor

Homeless camps in New York, in view of the new mayor

Lamia Basir in the global shortlist for the Humanitarian Awards

Lamia Basir in the global shortlist for the Humanitarian Awards

Attijariwafa Bank: Launch of SUFAWE Female Entrepreneur Support Program in CEMAC Zone

Attijariwafa Bank: Launch of SUFAWE Female Entrepreneur Support Program in CEMAC Zone

Duma allows Russian tourists to travel to Morocco

Duma allows Russian tourists to travel to Morocco

Tetrose (WHO) and allies are accelerating the Govt vaccination in Africa, which could lead to an epidemic

Tetrose (WHO) and allies are accelerating the Govt vaccination in Africa, which could lead to an epidemic

Didier Drogba still scores. Promote excellence. – Le7tv.ma

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.