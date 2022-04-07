Lamia Basir in the global shortlist for the Humanitarian Awards

Morocco’s Lamia Basir was selected as one of “the most famous women converts in Africa” ​​for her social commitment. This award is given in recognition of eminent African women of different generations – driven by humanitarian causes, who excel in their fields of intervention and who work resolutely and faithfully for social change.

Lamia Basir The list includes female leaders Bumsail Mlambo-Naxuka, UN Women’s Managing Director, Madshidiso Moyti (Botswana), WHO Regional Director for Africa, Samia Suhulu Hassan of Tanzania and Martha Ama Abobi (Ghana) of the UN SG. To Africa.

Lamia Basir has held many responsibilities as an agent of change and an activist for women and youth. In particular, he was the Executive Director of the National Monitor for Children’s Rights and contributed to the development of cooperation programs between the governments of Morocco and the United States (Millennium Challenge Corporation). He also represented the Economic and Social Council at the UN during the development of the SDGs.