Did Valentine Rongier pay in cryptocurrency soon?

April 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. By Nicholas Doyson

Valentine Rongier will not be against getting paid in cryptocurrency. This is not a debit in the middle of the OM, which is really interested in the question.

Blockchain technology is revolutionary. The Web 3.0 ecosystem has only grown in recent years, either in partnership with the largest teams in the game world or to attract the interest of its biggest stars. This sometimes pushes some athletes Paid in cryptocurrencyFor example Lionel Messi, with PSG token. In an interview Newspaper in the corner, Valentine Rongier, OM Midfielder, He also mentioned that he would not be, on the other hand this kind of pay.

The middle of the OM is favorable for partial payments in cryptocurrency

“I’ve already talked to my agent about this, it would be nice, the next deal would definitely pay for a small portion in cryptocurrency, and I would like the opportunity. (Note: Two major cryptocurrencies), It would be a good idea. ⁇ As a reminder, Valentin Rogier has a contract with Olympique de Marseille until 2024.

If Valentine Rongier has an OM token, he will position himself in it

Since 2019, Valentine Rongier has been increasingly interested in this technology and continues to be involved in it, can be found on his social networks. The 27-year-old player, as he puts it, adopts a cautious approach, yet is limited to ten different cryptocurrencies. If OM starts the process of generating the fan token, he confirms it “Takes a little”From a strong Marseille community, it is “There is a future”. The right-handed player in Marseille is also an NFT fan who holds the rights to the Mutant Ape Yacht Club collection. Created by Yuga Labs, it features the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), one of the world’s most popular non-fungal tokens. A few months ago, Neymar stood alone Have to buy many of these monkeys.











