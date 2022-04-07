Chinese hackers use VLC player to carry out their attacks

Reported by Symantec and Bleeping Computer reportsA massive attack Organized by a group of Chinese hackers, it is said to have been launched in mid-2021 before continuing until February this year.

This group is affiliated with the Chinese government, known as Chicada, and is also known as Menupas, ABD10 or Red Apollo. It will be more than fifteen years.

Massive attack for spying

This hacking campaign is said to target many targets involved in legal, governmental or religious activities, although NGOs have also been targeted.

Victims have been registered on three different continents and are on the list of countries including the United States, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Canada and Japan. In the past, the group had already carried out a post-attack and had been in control of the victim’s machine for almost nine months.