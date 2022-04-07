Attijariwafa Bank: Launch of SUFAWE Female Entrepreneur Support Program in CEMAC Zone

# Morocco : Attijariwafa Bank’s Africa Development Club and SCB Cameron hosted the official launch of the SUFAWE Support and Promotion Program for Women Entrepreneurs in the CEMAC Zone (Economic and Monetary Society of Central Africa) “Stand for African Women Entrepreneurs”.

The event, which was attended by more than 300 companies from Cameroon, Gabon, Congo, Chad, Tunisia, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Morocco, was effectively attended by Cameroonian Finance Minister Luis Paul Motஸs. Newsletter of Club Africa Development.

Furthermore, the project was carried out by SCP Cameron in collaboration with Attijari Bank Chad, Union Capone de Bank, Credit to Congo and Dar Al Mougail (House of Entrepreneurs) to emphasize that this project is an unprecedented activity. Moroccan VSEs, project promoters, self-employed, clients or customers of the bank or not, as well as Dar al-Machari (project houses), support the same idea developed by Attijari Bank Tunisie.

Female entrepreneurs benefiting from the SUFAWE Initiative will, in this case, receive services from the Africa Development Club, Business Corridors and various support and promotion programs of the Atijarivafa Bank Group.

Alexandre Beziaud, CEO of SCB Cameroon, said, “The SUFAWE project is part of the Africa Development Club and its activities aimed at enhancing the potential of women in business to further enhance their contribution to the economy.

For her part, Mrs. Attijariwafa is the Director of the Africa Development Club of the Bank Group. Mouna Kadiri added, “This SUFAWE initiative supports companies by building networks and trusted business and information channels, or informally, and encouraging companies to improve their sales outlets and growth opportunities.

“Ultimately, based on three key tenets, creating an ecosystem that is conducive to female entrepreneurship, that is, developing skills, allowing entrepreneurs and start-ups access to funding and ultimately formulating policies. “, Mr. Motas underlined.

During the event, the speakers discussed the topic of “Business Women, Challenges and Opportunities for Growth in Africa” with the participation of leading entrepreneurs from the Cameroon and Semac regional countries.

The launch of the project mobilized more than 250 business women, and a large Cameroonian delegation of rural and VSE business women, Sangmelima, Obala, Garoua, Bafoussam, Buea and Nkongsamba, raised expectations for the initiative. More than 100 business meetings were held on this day. Others in digital form will continue on the Africa Development Club stage.

The SUFAWE project is an initiative of the Africa Development Club of the Attijariwafa Bank Group, which aims to promote and promote female entrepreneurs on the continent, especially by integrating into the corridors of the Group’s network of banks. Support and structure for projects for female entrepreneurs in 16 countries in Africa, and the use of the tools and services of the Africa Development Club to create business opportunities and value added.

In this regard, the Attijariwafa Bank Group, the African Development Bank (AfDB), and several women employers’ associations, signed up during the 6th edition of the International Africa Development Forum in Casablanca in 2019 for women entrepreneurs.

This mission of the Africa Development Club is the 32nd time on the continent since the formation of the Africa Development Club in 2016. SCB Cameron, through CAD Cameron, continues its commitment to serve Cameroonian companies and to enhance opportunities across the country and in Africa. Extensive growth.

Attijariwafa Bank Group Africa Development Club (CAD) is a platform that brings together business communities, managers and public representatives to promote business opportunities and increase investment in practice across the continent. The DAC now has nearly 3,000 active members from Africa and its allies.