Home World Duma allows Russian tourists to travel to Morocco

Duma allows Russian tourists to travel to Morocco

Apr 06, 2022 0 Comments
Duma allows Russian tourists to travel to Morocco

The Russian parliament’s lower house (Duma) has warned Russian citizens who want to spend their holidays abroad that they can avoid traveling to certain countries, as there are “strong Ukrainian immigrants” who can “create conflict with Ukrainian refugees,” according to Russian media Interfax.

On April 4, 2022, Natalia Kostenko, chair of the State Duma Committee on Tourism and Tourism Development, issued this warning. Ms. Gostenko said she regretted that there were now “severe restrictions” on where Russian citizens could travel, pointing out that many European countries, such as France and Italy, had begun to remove restrictions imposed by the spread of Covit-19. Epidemic, “It is dangerous to travel to this and other places on the European continent now.” This warning is not about Russia’s traditional ally Serbia, and above all “all major tourist destinations” still “open to Russians” [et] Should therefore be given priority. We are talking about Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Sri Lanka, India, Morocco and Qatar, ”he explains.

In 2019, Morocco received 10,000 Russian tourists. Nothing can be done with the promise that 2 million tourists will come from this country by 2020. In Russia, Yuri Parsik, vice president of the Russian Tourism Union, argues that prices are high and standards are not up to par.

M.K.


See also  New corona virus outbreak second in UK || Tamil News

You May Also Like

Tetrose (WHO) and allies are accelerating the Govt vaccination in Africa, which could lead to an epidemic

Tetrose (WHO) and allies are accelerating the Govt vaccination in Africa, which could lead to an epidemic

Didier Drogba still scores. Promote excellence. – Le7tv.ma

Algiers' "revenge" against Madrid continues

NSO publishes list of 450 target phones

French justice condemns the hiring of seasonal agricultural workers in ineligible conditions

French justice condemns the hiring of seasonal agricultural workers in ineligible conditions

Algiers' "revenge" against Madrid continues

Algiers’ “revenge” against Madrid continues

Debon attacks Morocco during a meeting with Anthony Bling

A compilation of news for the week of March 28 to April 3, 2022

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.