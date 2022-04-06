Didier Drogba still scores. Promote excellence. – Le7tv.ma

Didier Drogba still scores.

Promote excellence.

By Regragui Nourreddine and press release.

Good example and many others they do it with. They specialize in the management of sports organizations, coaches and trainers. Those at the social level and those at the economic level. Pass both. Didier Trocca stands alone. Thus, at the end of the dictation competition organized by Code de Ivory in 8 regional directions, Didier Troca sends three (3) top Ivory students to Canada next May 22 to represent Code de Ivory in the international dictation competition.

Children who receive laptops and an envelope (2 million FRS students and supervisors) will be fully supported during their stay in Canada and will receive $ 5,000 (FRCCfa) for the next school year.

The initiative is part of the Didier Trokpa Foundation’s Education Action Plan in partnership with the Paul Jerin-Lajoy Foundation of Canada. For this first edition of the dictation competition, the final competition took place on Monday, April 04, 2022 at the Lycée Classique d’Abidjan, with 80 students out of 6,300 participants selected for the final competition. For the Didier Foundation Troika, one of its key tasks is to enhance and enhance excellence by implementing educational programs and programs that contribute to providing the best opportunities for the harmonious development of children.