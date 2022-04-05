Here is a list of Huawei smartphones that will benefit from the April 2022 update

EMUI April 2022 update available. This security update improves the security level of the system and fixes 28 security vulnerabilities. And the good news: All Huawei and Honor devices released in the last 3 years can benefit from this.
It has been a few weeks since Huawei started deploying EMUI 12 Worldwide on its smartphones and tablets. If the latest version of the interface has long been reserved for the most recent devices that do not have Google mobile services in support of Huawei mobile services, this is no longer the case. Today, models are like that The P30 and P30 Pro can get the EMUI 12, While continuing to enjoy HMS, we saw one of the editorial smartphones. This type of smartphone continues to use Android (in version 10, in this case).
If all goes according to plan, deployment of the new EMUI interface will be completed by the end of April 2022. Meanwhile, Huawei has released another update, which is all about system security. The April 2022 update fixes 28 EMUI bugs, including 19 high level and 9 medium level.
List of Huawei smartphones and tablets eligible for the April 2022 update
The list is divided into two parts: devices that benefit from monthly updates on the one hand, and smartphones and tablets that benefit from quarterly updates on the other. But not everyone is eligible for the April 2022 update. To upgrade your smartphone or tablet, go to the following options: Settings > System & Updates > Software update.
Models with monthly update:
Models with quarterly update:
- Huawei Mate 20x (5G)
- Huawei P40 Lite
- Huawei P40 Lite 5G
- Huawei P40 Lite E
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei P30 Lite
- Huawei P Smart 2021
- Huawei P Smart 2020
- Huawei P Smart S
- Huawei P Smart Pro
- Huawei Nova Y60
- Huawei Nova 9
- Huawei Nova 8i
- Huawei Nova 8
- Huawei Nova 7 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G
- Huawei Nova 7i
- Huawei Y5p
- Huawei Y6p
- Huawei Y6 Pro 2019
- Huawei Y7a
- Huawei Y7p
- Huawei Y8p
- Huawei Y8s
- Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
- Huawei Y9a
- Huawei Y9s
- Respect 30
- Honor 30 Pro +
- Honor 30i
- Honor 30S
- Honor View 30 Pro
- Respect20
- Honor 20i
- Honor 20S
- Honor 20 Lite
- Honor 10i
- Honor 9A
- Honor 9C
- Honor 9S
- Honor 9X Lite
- Honor 10X
- Honor10X Lite
- Huawei MatePad Pro (Tablet)
- Huawei MediaPad (Tablet)
- Huawei MatePad T (Tablet)
- Huawei MatePad T 10s (Tablet)
- Huawei MatePad T 10 (Tablet)
- Honor Pad V6 (Tablet)
Source: Huawei Central