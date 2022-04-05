Here is a list of Huawei smartphones that will benefit from the April 2022 update

EMUI April 2022 update available. This security update improves the security level of the system and fixes 28 security vulnerabilities. And the good news: All Huawei and Honor devices released in the last 3 years can benefit from this.

It has been a few weeks since Huawei started deploying EMUI 12 Worldwide on its smartphones and tablets. If the latest version of the interface has long been reserved for the most recent devices that do not have Google mobile services in support of Huawei mobile services, this is no longer the case. Today, models are like that The P30 and P30 Pro can get the EMUI 12, While continuing to enjoy HMS, we saw one of the editorial smartphones. This type of smartphone continues to use Android (in version 10, in this case).

If all goes according to plan, deployment of the new EMUI interface will be completed by the end of April 2022. Meanwhile, Huawei has released another update, which is all about system security. The April 2022 update fixes 28 EMUI bugs, including 19 high level and 9 medium level.

List of Huawei smartphones and tablets eligible for the April 2022 update

The list is divided into two parts: devices that benefit from monthly updates on the one hand, and smartphones and tablets that benefit from quarterly updates on the other. But not everyone is eligible for the April 2022 update. To upgrade your smartphone or tablet, go to the following options: Settings > System & Updates > Software update.

Models with monthly update:

Models with quarterly update:

Huawei Mate 20x (5G)

Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei P40 Lite 5G

Huawei P40 Lite E

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P Smart 2021

Huawei P Smart 2020

Huawei P Smart S

Huawei P Smart Pro

Huawei Nova Y60

Huawei Nova 9

Huawei Nova 8i

Huawei Nova 8

Huawei Nova 7 5G

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G

Huawei Nova 7i

Huawei Y5p

Huawei Y6p

Huawei Y6 Pro 2019

Huawei Y7a

Huawei Y7p

Huawei Y8p

Huawei Y8s

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9a

Huawei Y9s

Respect 30

Honor 30 Pro +

Honor 30i

Honor 30S

Honor View 30 Pro

Respect20

Honor 20i

Honor 20S

Honor 20 Lite

Honor 10i

Honor 9A

Honor 9C

Honor 9S

Honor 9X Lite

Honor 10X

Honor10X Lite

Huawei MatePad Pro (Tablet)

Huawei MediaPad (Tablet)

Huawei MatePad T (Tablet)

Huawei MatePad T 10s (Tablet)

Huawei MatePad T 10 (Tablet)

Honor Pad V6 (Tablet)

Source: Huawei Central