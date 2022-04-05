Do we have to appreciate others?

Psychology – Giving your admiration to someone is giving you the opportunity to be guided by their abilities or their moral values. Do not fall into idolatry.

We don’t really seem to appreciate that. This vulnerability strikes us from the point of view of peaceful protesters facing violent repression from reading an article about an extraordinary success. Sometimes, it is resolved over time, by contacting a loved one or by frequently meeting a personality adorned with all qualities from afar. A question arises: Is the experience of praise superfluous, or is it necessary to learn from those who are praised and progress in our actions?

Philosophers and writers have provided a variety of answers, oscillating between demanding an admiration that elevates us and a rejection of a feeling that pushes us into dangerous submission. In the field of psychology, this emotion is only partially studied. Research Highlights on Admiration Above All Comments on Ego and Self-Esteem, Fabien Fenouillet, Professor of Positive Psychology of Learning. Focus on people …