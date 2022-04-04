Algiers’ “revenge” against Madrid continues

Algerian company Sonatrech plans to recalculate gas prices sold to Spain, CEO warns SonatrackToufik Hakar, report to the Algerian newspaper company APS.

Algiers has decided to maintain Relatively correct contract prices Does not exclude the need to recalculate prices for customers but for Spanish customers. ” Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, oil and gas prices have exploded Hagar said.

The potential rise comes just days after the United States asked Algiers to increase gas supplies to Spain by resuming its stake in the Europe-Maghreb Gas Pipeline (EMPL).

During his visit to Algeria, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken asked President Abdelmadzir Debௌn to reconsider his position on Algiers. During Blingen’s regional tour of Israel, Morocco and Algeria, the two discussed trade cooperation and regional security and stability.

An earlier request by Americans to increase gas flow to Europe by participating in the EMPL gas pipeline was rejected by Algiers. The request was made during a recent visit by US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman to Algiers.

The bitter dispute between Morocco and Algeria culminated in August 2021, when Algiers decided to sever diplomatic relations with Rabat. A few months later, Algeria decided in October to withdraw from the Magreb-Europe Gas Pipeline (EMPL), which carries Algerian gas to Spain via Morocco.

The Algiers team is currently at odds with the Madrid team. The decision of the Spanish government to support the Moroccan Autonomous Plan in the Sahara has gone wrong in Algiers.

Algiers, a key supporter of Polisario, recalled its ambassador to Spain late last month and said Madrid would suspend all agreements with Spain if its position in the Sahara was not considered.

However, locals say it is not possible for Algeria to break the gas deal with the Spanish government, as the current agreement between the two countries is valid until 2030.