Home World A compilation of news for the week of March 28 to April 3, 2022

Apr 04, 2022 0 Comments
Debon attacks Morocco during a meeting with Anthony Bling

Monday -2022: Morocco in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Canada

Morocco have beaten Belgium, Croatia and Canada in Group F of the 2022 World Cup, following the draw at the Doha Convention Center on Friday, April 1st.

Anthony Blingen, who visited Morocco, reiterated US support for the Moroccan Autonomy Program.

On Tuesday, March 29, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reaffirmed the US position in support of Morocco’s bid for autonomy in the southern provinces. During a press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and with Moroccans abroad, Anthony Blinken stressed that the United States views Morocco’s autonomy as a serious and realistic solution. Sahara population.

Telephone conversation between the king and the head of the Spanish government

HM King VI on Thursday, March 31, 2022 spoke by telephone with the head of the Spanish government Pedro Sanchez about the new phase of relations between the two countries. He was arrested on March 14 by Mr. Message sent by Sanchez.

Debon attacks Morocco during a meeting with Anthony Bling

Abdelmadjid Tebboune attacks Morocco again. The current President of Algeria, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen in Algiers on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, fabricated numerous lies against the Kingdom.

