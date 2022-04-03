Home Economy Restaurant in Pontois, Niagale Diallo crowned French donut champion

Apr 03, 2022 0 Comments
By JOSEPH CANU
Posted on

At a sandwich show in Paris, the self-taught pastry chef, who owns a donut bar in Pontoise (Wall-d’Ois), won the French donut champion title. (© DR)

She did! Host Look at the donut from rue de Rouen, at Pontois (Val d’Oise), Niagale Diallo was crowned French donut champion.

Trophy and 1,000

The restaurant won the first competition of its kind on Thursday, March 31, 2022 during the Sandwich & Snack Show. Paris She came back Versace GateWith a nice trophy, as well as a check for 1,000.

Match photos:

Candidates had to submit for three tests: Classic, Impounded and Freestyle, using American company powder products Mix donut donut foods.

Self-taught pastry chef from Sergei Saint-Christophe, Niagale learned to make donuts “In I watch a lot of American videos on the internet “ Before marketing its first boxes Cooking suitable for (his) sauce . The secret of his success was the combination of generosity and caloric control in his donuts.

The Pontois pastry chef is, in fact, accustomed to strict dietsFormer top volleyball playerMarried a football player Chekhov BardziFormer Red Star striker who went through League 2.

A good advertisement

The couple opened the doors Home Donuts Last June, associated with Dawooda, Already co-owner, with Seth KugoRestaurants Little Phuket And Barlow Burger.

Within a year of opening his establishment, Niagara Diallo had already made Pontois the capital of the French donut. One difference that attracts more customers to the Notre-Dame district.

