Prehistoric people collected the tools of their ancestors

How did memories spread in prehistoric times? A study reveals that nearby Eastern humans recycled ancient cut stones and incorporated them into a set of tools they created to preserve the memory of their ancestors.

The Patina Creates a chemical transformation, which particularly occurred Tools used by prehistoric humans. This patina develops over time under the influence of certain chemical and environmental conditions and affects various materials such as metal, glass and many types of rocks. The cut stones show this patina, which can at least be imagined if the history of an instrument is not reconstructed because of it.

“ Stone tools carved with patina were “recycled” by ancient Stone Age people, especially in the Near East.

The differences between freshly cut stones and old stones are in their color and hardness. Previous archeological studies already illustrate the truth Cutting stone tools “Recycled” by men with a patina Stone AgeEspecially in the Middle East.

Preserving the memory of old tools

A The latest study was published in the journal Scientific reports Inspected Patinate objects at Revadim, IsraelUpper Achilles And especially from 500,000 and 300,000 years ago. Identified tools were used especially for scraping and cutting the surface, and they were found along with the remains of bipedal and straight ivory elephants. The authors explain that the tools they found on this site have two life cycles separated by a long interval. The first cycle is used immediately by the designers of the cutting stone and the designers of the tool. The latter was later unused and probably discarded, which allowed it to obtain a patina.

The second cycle began when someone found the striped object and redesigned and sharpened it by exposing the stone beneath the patina. The authors could not explain whether these stones were harvested by humans from the place of their ancestors or brought to the Revatim site by people from another area. However, selection, collections and Elastic circulation This climate was deliberate on the rocks. The purpose of such recycling may be apparently motivated by economic reasons. The stone already has the shape of a tool, it was functional and can be taken back. Nevertheless, the authors suggest that the reuse of potted stones was triggered by other factors.

The authors note that the shape of most of the recycled tools has not been slightly modified. The edges were sharpened, but most materials were used to scrape and wipe surfaces during their second life cycle, some during their first life cycle, probably intended for cutting carcasses.

The authors explain this as the desire of the people who have collected the listed items to preserve them as much as possible while giving these objects proper function. This integration of ancient tools among the most recent people may have been triggered by the technological power they acquired in their first life cycle. The collection and storage of these antique tools would have made it possible to create and maintain a memory link between Ancient human people And the latest. By protecting these tools, it is possible to trace the path of an object through its functions and to protect the memory of the people who used it.