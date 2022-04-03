Home Technology Oppo Find X5 Test: It has (almost) everything from one Pro

Apr 03, 2022 0 Comments
Oppo has chosen the same triple photo sensor as on the Find X5 Pro, but there are still some minor differences. We still own the duo of 50 Mpx Sony IMX766 sensors for wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle. The whole thing is finished with a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom (and digital up to 20x).

At its wide-angle, the Find X5 Pro is covered by a glass lens, which fights better against discoloration and delivers more true color. It is equipped with 5-axis optical stabilization (3 axes on the sensor and 2 axes on the lens).

The wide angle of the Find X5 offers an adhesive lens and 2-axis optical stabilization and digital stabilization (EIS). They both benefit from partnerships with Hasselblad and the MariSilicon X image processing chip. Let’s compare its photo performance with that of its big brother, but with the powerful Pixel 6 Pro.

Primary volume: 50 Mpx, f / 1.8, eq. 24 mm

If there is a difference in lens aperture (f / 1.8 f / 1.8 for Find X and f / 1.7 for Pro), we decided to compare the results of the Find X5 with the Pro version. As you can see, both devices finally offer very close rendering.

Oppo Find X5 Pro (12.5 MP, f / 1.7, ISO 246, 1/250 sec)
Oppo Find X5 (12.5 MP, f / 1.8, ISO 186, 1/250 sec)

In good light conditions, the Find X5 offers a very solid display. Like its senior, the photo is very clear and detailed. On the left side of our test view you can see that the colors are a little more saturated and the cards are a little pink. The Find X5 Pro offers slightly more natural rendering, but both devices can be difficult to distinguish between standard daytime photos.

Oppo Find X5 Pro (12.5MP, f / 1.8, ISO 4169, 1/20s)
Oppo Find X5 (12.5MP, f / 1.8, ISO 5201, 1/20s)

At night, we find the Find X5 offering slightly different rendering. For example, we see this in the mane of the lion, whose relief is most pronounced. Although the title of the book is a bit blurry, Pro again offers a slightly softer and more natural treatment.

Facing the Pixel 6 Pro

Google’s smartphone proves to be better at fitness, and we’ve compared them.

Pixel 6 (12.5MP)
Oppo Find X5 (12.5 MP, f / 1.8, ISO 186, 1/250 sec)

Pixel 6 (12.5MP)
Oppo Find X5 Pro (12.5MP, f / 1.8, ISO 4169, 1/20s)

In both cases, we notice that the Pixel 6 Pro shows more detail and better sharpness. This is especially noticeable on the faces or cover of the book, which indicates greater roughness.

50MP mode

When testing the Find X5 Pro, we saw the 50MPX mode in a dedicated lab article. This Find X5 works the same way, we refer you to the latter. Here again, it’s interesting if you focus on the device’s storage space or choose a solution Clouds.

Ultra-wide-angle volume: 50 Mpx, f / 2.2, eq. 16 mm

At the ultra wide angle, the manufacturer uses the same 50 MPX sensor for the wide angle. This method has better results than the pixel.

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Oppo Find X5 (12.5 Mpx, f / 2.2, eq. 16 mm, ISO 399, 1/125 s)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Oppo Find X5 (12.5 Mpx, f / 2.2, eq. 16 mm, ISO 6326, 1/10 s)

Google’s smartphone may offer better exposure and less digital smoothing, but the result is not as sharp as the Find X5. Oppo’s device delivers the closest end to the core module, which is its credit.

Telephoto volume: 13 MP, f / 2.4, eq. 52 mm

Oppo has not changed the formula here and offers the Find X5 displays just like the Pro displays. Unfortunately, this is a volume that has not received much attention from the company. It struggles to compete with the 3x or 10x zooms offered by devices like its 2x optical zoom. Galaxy S22 UltraThe Huawei P50 Pro Where Pixel 6 Pro.

Oppo Find X5 Pro
Oppo Find X5

In this module, we find that the rendering of Find X5 is cooler and the colors are less clear. Clear throughout, but Pro’s shot benefits from a better sharpness. So the treatment used is a little different.

Oppo Find X5 Pro
Oppo Find X5

In the dark, the Find X5 Pro looks a bit better, but not quite as attractive.

Front and video module

Like the Pro, the Find X5 is equipped with a 32MP front-facing photo sensor with a wide angle (f / 2.4). Very good quality module, which allows you to take detailed shots, and it has an effective portrait mode. It is easy to see small bumps on the beard hairs or face. The rendering is natural and you can customize the background blur while flying. However, it is necessary to indicate an exposure time during capture.

From Locate the X3 Pro, Oppo takes care of the video. Again, the rendering offered here meets our expectations. Night and day, you can shoot in 4K HDR at 60 fps and enjoy the best quality. So this is a smartphone capable of supporting amateur videographers.

See also  Apple shoots back at the Battle of the Fortnight App Store

