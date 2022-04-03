Oppo Find X5 Test: It has (almost) everything from one Pro

Oppo has chosen the same triple photo sensor as on the Find X5 Pro, but there are still some minor differences. We still own the duo of 50 Mpx Sony IMX766 sensors for wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle. The whole thing is finished with a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom (and digital up to 20x).

At its wide-angle, the Find X5 Pro is covered by a glass lens, which fights better against discoloration and delivers more true color. It is equipped with 5-axis optical stabilization (3 axes on the sensor and 2 axes on the lens).

The wide angle of the Find X5 offers an adhesive lens and 2-axis optical stabilization and digital stabilization (EIS). They both benefit from partnerships with Hasselblad and the MariSilicon X image processing chip. Let’s compare its photo performance with that of its big brother, but with the powerful Pixel 6 Pro.

Primary volume: 50 Mpx, f / 1.8, eq. 24 mm

If there is a difference in lens aperture (f / 1.8 f / 1.8 for Find X and f / 1.7 for Pro), we decided to compare the results of the Find X5 with the Pro version. As you can see, both devices finally offer very close rendering.

Oppo Find X5 Pro (12.5 MP, f / 1.7, ISO 246, 1/250 sec) Oppo Find X5 (12.5 MP, f / 1.8, ISO 186, 1/250 sec) Zoom in



In good light conditions, the Find X5 offers a very solid display. Like its senior, the photo is very clear and detailed. On the left side of our test view you can see that the colors are a little more saturated and the cards are a little pink. The Find X5 Pro offers slightly more natural rendering, but both devices can be difficult to distinguish between standard daytime photos.

Oppo Find X5 Pro (12.5MP, f / 1.8, ISO 4169, 1/20s) Oppo Find X5 (12.5MP, f / 1.8, ISO 5201, 1/20s) Zoom in



At night, we find the Find X5 offering slightly different rendering. For example, we see this in the mane of the lion, whose relief is most pronounced. Although the title of the book is a bit blurry, Pro again offers a slightly softer and more natural treatment.

Facing the Pixel 6 Pro

Google’s smartphone proves to be better at fitness, and we’ve compared them.

Pixel 6 (12.5MP) Oppo Find X5 (12.5 MP, f / 1.8, ISO 186, 1/250 sec) Zoom in



Pixel 6 (12.5MP) Oppo Find X5 Pro (12.5MP, f / 1.8, ISO 4169, 1/20s) Zoom in



In both cases, we notice that the Pixel 6 Pro shows more detail and better sharpness. This is especially noticeable on the faces or cover of the book, which indicates greater roughness.

50MP mode

When testing the Find X5 Pro, we saw the 50MPX mode in a dedicated lab article. This Find X5 works the same way, we refer you to the latter. Here again, it’s interesting if you focus on the device’s storage space or choose a solution Clouds.