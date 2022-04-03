Home World Illegal immigration: 133 people were arrested north of Takla

Illegal immigration: 133 people were arrested north of Takla

Apr 03, 2022 0 Comments
Illegal immigration: 133 people were arrested north of Takla

Immigration. Credit: Associated Press

A total of 133 candidates, including four women, were arrested overnight from Friday to Saturday for illegal immigration in the Imoutlane beach area in Oued Eddahab province, we learned from a security source.

Thus, the same source said that two groups of 68 and 65 illegal immigrants were arrested north of the Imoutlane fishing village (140 km from Takla) in the municipality of Pir Inzaren.

These individuals, from several cities in the state, were caught up in the framework of measures to combat the occurrence of illegal immigration, due to the strengthening of the Coast Guard system and the intervention of elements of the Royal Gendermary. Same proof.

To determine the circumstances of the organization of this illegal immigration operation, an investigation has been opened by competent authorities under the supervision of a lawyer, it added.

Security services have recently intensified operations to thwart illegal immigration efforts in the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab area, which has led to the arrest of several detainees and boats in the open sea.

© ப்பCopyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.
Reproduction and distribution without written authorization is prohibited (photocopies, internet, internet, messaging, newsletters, surveillance equipment)

See also  China's iron grip - VG

You May Also Like

Update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

New ban on Madrid: Algiers will increase gas prices

New ban on Madrid: Algiers will increase gas prices

Le mois de Ramadan débute samedi en Arabie saoudite et dans 12 pays arabes, dimanche au Sultanat d’Oman et en Jordanie

The month of Ramadan begins on Sunday in the Sultanate of Oman and Jordan in Saudi Arabia and 12 Arab countries.

Debon attacks Morocco during a meeting with Anthony Bling

Debon attacks Morocco during a meeting with Anthony Bling

Mauritania: Here is the list of new governments marked by the departure of the Foreign Minister

Mauritania: Here is the list of new governments marked by the departure of the Foreign Minister

Expo 2020 Dubai won the Moroccan Golden Award

Expo 2020 Dubai won the Moroccan Golden Award

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.