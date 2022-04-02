New tensions between Mexico and the United States over energy sector reform

New tensions arose on Friday, April 1, between Mexico and the United States, which worried Washington and Madrid the day after the visit of US Special Envoy John Kerry on a controversial power reform plan. Mexican nationalist left-wing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has attacked the US task force’s plan for reform, John Kerry announced the previous day.

Read moreEnergy prices will rise: ில்லியன் 30 billion in public assistance to businesses and households

“We agreed to the idea of ​​forming a team led by (American) Ambassador Salazar in Mexico, who will work with the White House and our office.John Kerry told reporters Thursday night after a four-and-a-half-hour meeting with the Mexican president. It needs to be confirmed by this committeeWhatever emerges from the reform will reflect the best way forwardJohn Kerry questioned on the street leading out of the National Palace. “Imposing a team to monitor and monitor us, no one will allow it“, The Mexican president responded during his daily press conference on Friday morning (excluding weekends).

“Environmental impact⁇

Submitted at the end of September and sent to the delegation at the end of March, the draft constitutional reform plans are scheduled to change the liberalization of the electricity sector in 2013. The reform plans to strengthen the Federal Commission on Energy (CFE), a public company, which currently sets aside 54% to 38% for production. “Mexico’s Energy Policy Affects the Environment, American Businesses and Investor InterestsU.S. Trade Representative Catherine Toy said last week.

Read moreSending First Energy Vouchers: Who cares?

Washington also argues. “Current Words of Reform“Threatens”Violation of the Mexico-US-Canada (Free Trade) Agreement would provoke a clear responseFrom the United States, John Kerry said in an interview with Daily Reform on Friday.

Reform worries Spain, too “Is the second largest investor in Mexico after the United States45 billion euros in 2019, says Madrid. There are 6,500 companies based in Mexico and Spain, including the private electricity company Ibertola. Spain, among others, “Retrograde standards that create legal uncertainty“.