The remnants of this famous supernova hit something!

Cassiopeia a. This may be one of the most famous supernova eruptions in our universe. And astronomers today say that this nebula did not last uniformly. Perhaps, the conflict can be blamed.

Cassiopeia A is 11,000 light-years from Earth. She is the only remnantSupernova eruption Of one The giant star The red light came to us in the 1670s. At least Cassiopeia A has not been found and researchers have identified it from their analyzes.Eye Naked. And this Resolution The astronomical instruments of the time were not sufficient to observe it. What we know in any matter is at heart Nebula This supergiant star was formed by a supernova explosion and has a temperature of about 30 million C. Degrees Celsius.

The Astronomers It has already been established that this nebula spreads from the eruption of a star. Speed An average of 4,000 to 6,000 kilometers per second. In fact, Cassiopeia A is about 16 light years across today. Really? Data collected over a period of approximately 20 yearsChandra X-ray Laboratory Today the problem seems to be stirring.

From Researchers at the University of Amsterdam (Netherlands) In fact in its western part Cassiopeia a. Or the right side of the pictures, if you like. The inner parts of the nebula appear to move inward, instead of expanding. Furthermore, astronomers’ measurements of the acceleration – or reduction – of an external shock wave show that in the west, it accelerates rather than decreases.

Conflict with the object ejected by the star?

This is wonderful Movement According to astronomers, the retreat can be explained in two ways. A very brief episode of high-velocity mass loss or a kind of vacuum in the object of a supernova created by the collision of a nebula “Bring something”. Models like to get privileged on this last track because it also explains the observed acceleration.Shock wave.

Recent work Palermo tracking analysts (Italy) The remnants of the star indicate collision with the denser part. Gas And dust. Or even, a kind of shell – part of this case – particles. It may have already been formed by the star at the end of its lifespan, but it was blown away before its supernova erupted. Wind Gas particle constant.

Researchers regret that there is no information about the birth star of Cassiopeia A. Its size or its spectral type, for example, may clarify the question. But they can still learn very quickly. Thanks James Webb Space Telescope Who can see Infrared At Cassiopée A by the end of this year.