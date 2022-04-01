Sold for 59 euros, will Avidsen’s new motorized camera seriously protect your interior?

With the first good weather, plans to protect his home are thriving: spring vacations, then summer vacations, already seemingly achievable. Plenty of supply Connected cameras Is constantly updating itself, as evidenced by its launch by Avitsen HomeCam2 360A small camera allows you to alert yourself in the event of a presence detection, but not yet See Its interior from the smartphone. “20 minutes” watched her Home Sweet Home Gives a week and his posts.

Avidsen’s HomeCam2, an integrated camera equipped with an entry-level motor. – Christophe Cefrin / 20 minutes

Easy to use

Warning, new surveillance cameras are out! Among them, Avidsen’s new HomeCam2 360 is now released with two arguments: it’s easy to use and motor fitted. Plugged into the mains and connected to the home network in five minutes, using an IP QR code Provided by the Avicenna Home Application, it impresses with its ease of use and can be highly recommended even if you have not finished Techno Backculate.

Some parameters need to be adjusted. Among them, detection sensitivity (low, medium, high), motion monitoring and whether or not to send notifications when motion is detected. And we can be satisfied first. To go further, it is even possible to define the operating schedule of the camera or organize the procedures.

360 ° object tracking

On a daily basis, the HomeCam2 360 differs by its motorization. Once the balance is detected, it sends a notification, which starts recording video on its microSD card (not supplied) and expels the intruder. The full HD camera thus horizontally and automatically follows any viewer in his movements. For his part, the non-owner can control the camera’s orientation remotely at any time, and can control it horizontally but vertically at an angle of 85.

A system with two-way audio makes it possible to talk to the person in the house on their smartphone and listen to their response. Can also be used as a pet dog or cat.

Convenient, but with drawbacks

Our test reveals a product that is overall reliable. We did not notice any delay between a person passing in front of the camera and the resulting warning. However, we were able to notice some premature warnings, none of which were justified. So, it is better to check before calling the loved one or the police station … Subject follow-up is a little more coincidental.

Automatic recording of videos is done internally on the micro SD card. – Christophe Cefrin / 20 minutes

We first noticed that the camera works on the motorization jerks, which does not allow the potential viewer to visualize too fluidly. Even more annoying: when a person encounters a quick move (one can imagine in a theft case), the camera sometimes does not see him and interferes with his pursuit! A ban on trusting recorded images to confuse a perpetrator …

For their part, the images provided are accurate with enough detail. HomeCam 2 360 has proven to be very suitable for night time use. Its infrared LED lights seemed to us to be of sufficient quality to provide us with honest quality images (this time in black and white).

For money

On arrival, this camera, which sells for 59 euros, offers services tailored to the investment made. The more expensive models are necessarily more advanced and, depending on the case, can provide a shutter to cover the lens, alerts in the event of a sound detection, intelligent detection of the animal, a zoom or a service. Clouds Save its records (protect them!). These are the criteria to consider before purchasing.

Between half Mi Home Security 360 From Xiaomi (sold for 39 euros) and Bon & tilt From Yale (யூ 69), HomeCam2 360 is the basis on which you can be satisfied before upgrading your installation.