In Antarctica, with a five-week scientific voyage, aboard the Tara

Best Report – We were able to climb Tara, The famous science sailing boat, during a voyage to the cutting sea. A journey in the background of Darwin and Shackleton into the last natural sanctuary on the planet, untouched by all sovereignty, in the name of science and scientific study.

Everything unknown in our world is a burden on the minds of all human beings … ” A thunderbolt, like thunder, interrupts our reading of Roald Amundsen. Our overview hit a barrier. The story of the first man to reach the South Pole on December 14, 1911 awaits: huge glaciers appear behind the Plexiglas dome, which covers the main living area of ​​our boat. We spin on the bridge, which is guarded by sailors to guide the weaving ship through the glaciers that lurk behind us, on which some sea lions jump. For Starford, the walls of the giant table are over 30 meters from the masts of our sconner. Next to that, the other massive glaciers around us pass through the bad ice. “They don’t look big, but the smallest of them is heavier than us. Indicates that the expedition is led by Captain Martin Herdov