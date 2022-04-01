Debon attacks Morocco during a meeting with Anthony Bling

Abdelmadjid Tebboune attacks Morocco again. The current President of Algeria, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen in Algiers on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, fabricated numerous lies against the Kingdom.

In a lengthy speech on the US State Department website, El Mauradia’s tenant argued, “Morocco attacked us in 1963 (..) We did not even have a regular army at the time, they were attacked by special forces and helicopters. And planes “, Rabat” tried to take part of the territory of Algeria “.

For the Algerian president, the tension between the two countries is not over Sahara’s question. “Apart from Tunisia, we are surrounded by countries that do not look like us, which is why we have a very close relationship with Tunisia, because we have similarities in many areas. Otherwise, our borders are all on fire: after Libya; after Libya, of course, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali, Such as Sahel as a whole; and Mauritania is not so strong, and next to that, we have the Kingdom of Morocco, where our relations have always experienced ups and downs since independence, ”Abdelmadjit Debon said during a meeting with the US diplomat.

L.K.



