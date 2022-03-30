Ron’s network was hacked and $ 600 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen

This is the Titanic hijacking that one or more hackers were able to steal. Ron’s network used for online game Oxy Infiniti was the victim of a major hack, hackers said on Tuesday after hackers stole cryptocurrencies worth about $ 600 million.

The fraudster (s) stole a total of 173,699 ethers and $ 22.5 million on March 23, according to Ron. His blog. At current cryptocurrency prices it is $ 615 million or about $ 545 million on the day of the attack.

“We are working with executives, cryptographers and our investors to ensure that all funds are recovered or withdrawn,” says the network manager. But “most of the hacked funds are still in the hacker’s wallet,” he adds.

One of the biggest attacks

This is one of the biggest computer attacks involving cryptocurrencies. A “protocol” hacker Stole the equivalent of $ 600 million To the Poly Network site last August Before sending them back in the next few days.

The United States also recently announced Recovered equivalent of $ 3.6 billion bitcoins stolen in 2016 Bitfinex virtual trading site. But at the time their value was about $ 71 million.

The Sky Mavis team, the publisher of the Axie Infinity game, discovered a security flaw on Tuesday that a user could not retrieve his ethereums. The investigation is still ongoing, but according to Ron, the hacker used private “keys” to access digital funds, the passwords needed to access cryptocurrencies.