In the east of Shanghai, Terry, 25, plays video games to escape his boredom. In the west, Maria enjoys one last evening at a restaurant before closing half of her city.

China’s economic capital, with a population of 25 million, has been battling its worst Covid 19 eruption since its eruption in late 2019.

After several weeks of semi-operations, the eastern part of Shanghai (Pudong District) has been closed until Friday – its western part (Puxi) will be locked for four days.

Conclusion: Depending on whether one lives on one side of the Huangpu River that crosses the metropolis or the other, people are stuck at home or living normally, and the city is cut in two.

Downhall’s priority is now to screen all Shanghai, as the spread of the disease continues to progress due to the Omicron variant. Nearly 6,000 new positive cases, a record, were announced Wednesday.

From Paris to New York, most major cities around the world are removing their restrictions and learning to live with the virus despite pressure on the health system.

But China continues with its zero Govt strategy, which aims to do everything possible to avoid new cases and deaths.

The streets east of Shanghai, the most cosmopolitan Chinese city open to foreigners, are deserted and barriers block access to residential buildings.

– Kitchen and Dog –

“I can not leave home, go shopping or go out with friends,” laments Terry, a public sector employee.

Pudong has been locked up since Monday, following a mini-lockdown of targeted residential areas where cases have been identified.

Like many others, Terry will have to deal with reduced pay when his office is closed.

“I’m bored, I’m not sure,” says the young man, who uses a name that is considered in English.

“I’m been locked up for a long time. I can only watch TV, read or play a video game.”

In the west, in the heart of historic Shanghai, we look forward to Friday’s imprisonment for its iconic Bund Quay, its trendy shops and its popular nightlife.

“I went to the restaurant for dinner yesterday,” Maria, an American, told AFP. “I try to do things to keep my spirits up before I go to jail.”

People in the West are trying to stockpile supermarkets ahead of Friday.

But on Anfu Street, well-dressed and trendy Shanghai people come for coffee, Shirley, 42, aims to use the time she has left above all else.

“We’re going to cook, we’re going to invite friends, we’re going to walk the dog, we’re going to enjoy every minute before prison,” explains this employee who works in design.

– “Ghost 2019” –

Faced with the dissatisfaction of small businesses, Townhall seeks to reduce losses by providing tax relief and assistance to SMEs.

Many Shanghainians welcome this imprisonment, which they consider a necessary evil after measuring trophies with less performance for several weeks.

“The number of cases continues to rise,” wine dealer Frank Huang told AFP.

“I think this move will be very effective and will finally allow us to return to a normal life.”

If the logistics of the control are completely oiled, the Shanghainis sometimes condemn the excessive use of instructions.

On the Weibo social network, many people complain that they cannot enter hospitals even in an emergency because they cannot leave their surroundings or provide a negative Govt test.

Fatigue will begin.

Another Weibo user who lives with the virus wrote that “the whole world is back on track.”

“We’re the only country still waiting and living with the ghost of 2019.”