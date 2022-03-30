Meta plans to hire thousands of people in Canada

U.S. firm Meta announced on Tuesday it will build a new Canadian engineering center that will open its doors in Toronto, creating nearly 2,500 jobs.

Meta said the new plan will include establishing the first Canadian engineering team for WhatsApp, Messenger and telepresence, and hiring talent to join research teams at virtual and augmented reality labs in Canada and the IA. Report.

Over the next five years, 2,500 new telecommunications or office positions will be created across Canada to help “create the next generation of social technology.”

Metaverse, still a vague word for the population, “opens the door to creative, social and economic opportunity,” said Garrick Tiplady, Meta’s vice president and national director in Canada.

“Through these investments we look forward to continuing to contribute to Canada’s economic and innovative ecosystem,” he added.

Ontario Premier Duck Ford said he was particularly proud of this collaboration between Meta and Ontario. “[Cet investissement] It is a strong testament to our confidence in our talented and diverse staff. It sends a clear signal to the rest of the world that Ontario is a great place to do business again, “he said.

Thousands of dollars for Canadian labs

Meta also announced that it would pay an additional $ 510,000 to 17 Canadian research labs. It was said that these unrestricted grants would allow research laboratories to continue their work with significant flexibility and, when released, make their research accessible to the public in a way that encourages innovation.