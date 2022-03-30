Home Technology A new well-known service is offered for one year

A new well-known service is offered for one year

Mar 30, 2022 0 Comments
A new well-known service is offered for one year
Amazon Prime Subscribers: Popular new service for one year

Amazon Prime now offers a free year of Delivery Plus, delivering your favorite food for free.

Free food delivery after parcels are delivered quickly. Amazon has actually added the Delivery Plus offer to its Amazon Prime subscription for one year. This subscription, which is usually billed at 2.99 / month, allows you to avail of free meals ordered on the platform from a minimum order of € 25. Subscribers get special promotions and discounts.

To access it, create a free account on the Delivery App or platform, then go to Settings to link your profile with your Amazon Prime account. Enter your Amazon credentials to finally activate this new service. Note: For those who have already subscribed to Deliveroo Plus, it is possible to relocate by following the same procedure and confirming that you would like to change the subscription. At the end of the free period, the offer will expire automatically, unless you are a paid subscriber before activating it.

As a reminder, the Amazon Prime subscription is included for Freebox Delta subscribers and is offered to Freebox Revolution subscribers for six months. This offer is available for Freebox Pop, One and Mini 4K subscribers for 99 5.99. Also allows access to your packages express delivery, Prime Video Platform or many other services such as Prime Gaming, Reading or Music.

See also  NASA already has a rocket and a ship to fly to the moon. But astronauts have nothing to land - VTM.cz

You May Also Like

Microsoft fixes a painful issue

Microsoft fixes a painful issue

Ron's network was hacked and $ 600 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen

Ron’s network was hacked and $ 600 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen

Leica M11 Review: Better picture quality than traditional body

Leica M11 Review: Better picture quality than traditional body

Personal Copy: Following CJEU decision, cloud providers must pay

Personal Copy: Following CJEU decision, cloud providers must pay

Pi Pi Crew Dragon: SpaceX ceases to make manned capsules

Pi Pi Crew Dragon: SpaceX ceases to make manned capsules

Start-up Okode refers to objects and protects them with "real world NFTs"

Start-up Okode refers to objects and protects them with “real world NFTs”

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.