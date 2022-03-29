Sergei Lavrov: Russia is optimistic about the outcome of the talks with Ukraine

Hespress UK

Russia expects talks with Ukraine to succeed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by the media on Monday.

“We want to make sure that these talks lead to the advancement of our essential objectives, in particular ending civilian casualties in the Donbass,” the minister said. The community was quiet.

The Russian diplomat, relying on Minsk’s refusal to use the agreements, pointed out that “the most important thing now is to stop subordinating to Ukrainians who want to create only the appearance of negotiations.”