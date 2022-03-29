Home Science Here is “Haridas”, the most complete trichoderma skeleton in the world!

Mar 29, 2022 0 Comments
« Horridus » est le squelette de Triceratops le plus complet au monde et il est exposé en Australie. © Museums Victoria

This fossil Trichoderma The world of dating has been very complete since the end of Cretaceous. Weighing over 200 kilograms, its skull, its spine, its joints and its tendons help to better understand the ecology of this endangered species.

[EN VIDÉO] Interview: Three exceptional dinosaurs Dinosaurs are amazing creatures by their nature, abilities or size. In the current animal world they know nothing of the equivalent. Futura-Sciences interviewed archaeologist Eric Buffett to tell us about the most amazing dinosaurs.

67 million years ago, at the end of Cretaceous, a model Trichoderma Scary In Montana, he probably died near a river or in a stream bed. Its quick burial Dinosaur Until 2014 it was found to be under 3.5 meters Sandstone. Its excavation required more than a year of work to clean and prepare large volumes of rock; Transporting it to the Melbourne Museum sometimes requires boxes that measure the size of a Car.

Excavation of the “Haridas” model took more than a year. © Heinrich Mullison

One Trichoderma 85% complete

The fossil individual was named “Horidus”, the most complete after the name of the species. Kind of Trichoderma Known to this day. The skeleton is actually 85% complete, containing more than 260 bones and weighing more than a ton, of which more than 260 Kg Of Skull. The protection of the skeleton is very exceptional, with visible records of skin and ligaments in some bones. The gender of the individual could not be determined, but the ratings did indicate itHorror Almost measured Seven meters long and two meters high. The giant fossil was acquired by a museum in Melbourne, Australia, and has been on display there since March this year. Waiting to face D. Haridas Can be seen in Australia 3D model skeleton on the museum website.

'Haridas' is one of the most complete trichoderma fossils ever discovered. To view in 3D, here is the Melbourne Museum
“Haridas”, one of the fossils Trichoderma The most complete of all that has been discovered so far. See it in 3D, that is Here © Melbourne Museum

Triserodops were as tall as a Melbourne tram: 2m high, 8m long. Artist Representation. © Raul Ramos, Melbourne Museum

This fossil is the rosette stone for understanding trichoratops. © Melbourne Museum

