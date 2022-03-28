Home World Nasser Purida arrives in Israel to attend the Nike Summit

Mar 28, 2022 0 Comments
By Amin Kathiri 03/27/2022 at 5:48 pm (Updated on 03/27/2022 at 5:52 pm)

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Borida alighted from a plane on March 27, 2022 after arriving at Israel’s Bar Yahuda Airport.

© Copyright: @yairlapid / Twitter

The Moroccan Foreign Minister is attending a “historic” diplomatic summit with his Israeli, American, Emirati, Egyptian and Bahraini counterparts this Sunday, March 27, in Sde Boker, in the Nike Desert. This is Nasser Borida’s first visit to Israel.

The Moroccan diplomatic leader landed at the Bar Yahuda Airport in Israel on Sunday afternoon, March 27, 2022 to attend the Nike Summit, according to the Twitter account of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Labit.

This will be Nasser Borida’s first visit to Israel, and he will attend the summit, which will be described as “historic” by US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen and the head of Israeli diplomacy, along with Israeli and Emirati foreign ministers. Bahrain and Egyptian.

The two-day summit is an opportunity for the ministers of these countries to discuss various regional challenges. Tomorrow, Monday 28 March 2022, there will be a series of discussions following the statements of the Ministers.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is touring Israel, the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria from March 26-30.

In Morocco, he will meet with Foreign Minister Nasser Purita specifically to exchange views on regional issues and bilateral cooperation.

In Rafat, the US diplomat will also meet with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Sayeed.

On September 17, 2021, Anthony Blinken gathered his colleagues from Israel and the three Arab countries, particularly Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Abraham Treaty. .

By Amin Kadiri

