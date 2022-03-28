Home Technology A leak shows pictures!

A leak shows pictures!

Mar 28, 2022 0 Comments



As we are now talking about it, the new leak shows pictures of the graphics card Founder version of NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti. This removes the suspicion previously mentioned by VideoCardz The very existence of this card is questionable. The RTX 3090 Ti FE issued during CES goes on sale on March 29th. Note that it is only available for sale through LDLC Do not hesitate to read our guide on how to successfully purchase an Founder version.

Founder version of NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti in photos

In view, enough to say that the design did not evolve. In fact, it uses a variant close to the power connector, similar to the RTX 3090 founder version. PCIe Gen5. The latter replaces the Molex MicroFit 3.0 plug-in, which was only used on founder models. In fact, custom cards continue to use the classic PCIe ports. MicroFit 3.0 can power up to 600W to 300W on the new connector. Necessary evolution since TDP will generate up to 450W instead of 350W (75W can be provided through PCIe slot). Good news, as we have seen Custom cards also use this new connector So that will become the new standard. To avoid using the 3 * 8-pin after the PCI Gen5 adapter, power supply manufacturers have begun to offer their own modules fitted with a 12VHPWR connector.

Obviously, some custom RTX 3090 Ti cards will have more TDPs, as is already the case between the 3090 founders and the option. Therefore, cards with 480W (like the MSI RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X) TDPs can be expected to use over 500W. Recall that we just saw Rumor has it that the RTX 3090 is 5-10% more efficient.

See also  CENS warns of new "rotating" power outages due to demand in northern Mexico




Previous postNVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti: 10% more efficient than RTX 3090?

Founder of Hardware Cooking, Manager of CK Informatics, Creator of Videos on YouTube, I am also the store manager for www.hardware-shop.fr, but also a webmaster and hybrid cooling modding partner. Need a custom PC? Contact me!

You May Also Like

Apprenez à connaître votre smartphone : Quel est le cercle clé de votre téléphone et à quoi sert-il ?

Finally no one knows what the key circle of your Android phone is …

Nvidia has created an AI that creates a 3D view from photos in seconds ...

Nvidia has created an AI that creates a 3D view from photos in seconds …

These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

Une voiture électrique équipée d’une batterie quantique pourrait se recharger en quelques secondes. © Andrii, Adobe Stock

Recharges as fast as filling? Quantum revolution is going on!

More powerful chip than the Galaxy S22

More powerful chip than the Galaxy S22

Most of you are now listening to your music through headphones or wireless headphones

Most of you are now listening to your music through headphones or wireless headphones

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.