A leak shows pictures!

As we are now talking about it, the new leak shows pictures of the graphics card Founder version of NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti. This removes the suspicion previously mentioned by VideoCardz The very existence of this card is questionable. The RTX 3090 Ti FE issued during CES goes on sale on March 29th. Note that it is only available for sale through LDLC Do not hesitate to read our guide on how to successfully purchase an Founder version.

Founder version of NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti in photos

In view, enough to say that the design did not evolve. In fact, it uses a variant close to the power connector, similar to the RTX 3090 founder version. PCIe Gen5. The latter replaces the Molex MicroFit 3.0 plug-in, which was only used on founder models. In fact, custom cards continue to use the classic PCIe ports. MicroFit 3.0 can power up to 600W to 300W on the new connector. Necessary evolution since TDP will generate up to 450W instead of 350W (75W can be provided through PCIe slot). Good news, as we have seen Custom cards also use this new connector So that will become the new standard. To avoid using the 3 * 8-pin after the PCI Gen5 adapter, power supply manufacturers have begun to offer their own modules fitted with a 12VHPWR connector.

Obviously, some custom RTX 3090 Ti cards will have more TDPs, as is already the case between the 3090 founders and the option. Therefore, cards with 480W (like the MSI RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X) TDPs can be expected to use over 500W. Recall that we just saw Rumor has it that the RTX 3090 is 5-10% more efficient.