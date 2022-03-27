Home Economy The series explodes Paramount +, a visual record, lo and behold c

Mar 27, 2022 0 Comments
Launched on March 24 with the first episode of 59 Minutes on Paramount + in the US, the Hollow Series was a huge hit on stage. Although no official figures have been released yet, Timeline newspaper However, throwing away “1883” released last December is a great start to the Paramount + series, which is nothing more than a prelude to Yellowstone. If we know that 1883 attracted 4.9 million viewers during its broadcast, we can see that the operating system excelled at betting on the Hollow, which began its creation process early on at Showtime before switching to Paramount +. We can imagine that Microsoft’s encouragement for Paramount + integration in the Xbox Game Pass has undoubtedly helped the series, but no matter what happens within the US company, we welcome a release like Paramount +’s Chief Program Officer Danya Giles. , Points out:

Reviving Hollow as a streaming series was one of Paramount +’s most fruitful endeavors, and we could not be happier to see more fans following for the series’ debut. Together with our wonderful partners Showtime, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, we can not wait for fans to experience this incredible universe.

Knowing that each episode will be about 60 minutes, we hope that the interest surrounding this series will continue for the next episodes that will be put online at the rate of one episode per week. With a total of 9 episodes, the story is enough to create characters and establish real political issues. We personally recall that Steven Spielberg was the producer and has always been supportive of the project since its inception. The story of this series takes on a video game that turns humans against the Pact, a hostile and highly powerful and technologically advanced alien race. Only the Spartans, the elite players with inhuman abilities, can confront them. Pablo Schreiber plays the role of Master Chief, also known as Spartan-117, while Natasha McElhoon plays Dr. Halsey, the originator of the Spartan Super-Soldiers, while actress Jen Taylor plays Cordana, AI with Master. Chief.

Here is the release date for each of the 9 episodes of the Hollow series:

Episode 1 “Contact”: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Episode 2 “Unbound”: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Episode 3: Thursday, April 7, 2022
Episode 4: Thursday, April 14, 2022
Episode 5: Thursday, April 21, 2022
Episode 6: Thursday, April 28th
Episode 7: Thursday, May 5, 2022
Episode 8: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Episode 9: Thursday, May 19, 2022


