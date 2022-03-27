Do mysterious “radio circles” form during a galaxy eruption?

In the early 1960s, the optical number of a source was successfully identified Radio Powerful invention and baptism by radio telescopes at that time 3C 273, The Astronomers Notice that she looks like one Star But it was his Spectrum The light changed strongly to red. As a part of Cosmology The relativist of an already well-developed period, which means it is in the billionsLight years Distance and so it gives, so much to see from a distance, scalesEnergies Wonderful and almost unbelievable, because even a normal star or star eruption cannot be physically calculated by it.

Many hypotheses Exotic It has been proposed to explain the existence of this source, and others similar, which radio astronomers will discover in the same decade. A conservative hypothesis is that they are actually stars, but much larger, and therefore have a significant red change due to their field. GravityWell known prediction General theory of relativity From its invention Einstein. These stars will be closer later Brightness There is nothing unusual afterward.

Other researchers, while in the same decade Big Bang Theory Imposes itself soon after discovery Cosmic radiation In 1965, people like Igor Novikov were very bold and exploratory Yuval Neyman We proposed it, an idea we already call it Quasars May be partsThe universe Whose expansion at that time Big Bang Delayed (assumption Backward center) They will say that these cosmic events are the reversal of the eruption of wormholes. Thing They are absorbed in the form Black holes In another part of the universe, or even in another universe.

We think we know it now Quasars are active nuclei of galaxies Containing one The largest black hole பொருள் திரட்டுதல், Such as the M87 *, now filmed by members of the collaboration Event Horizon Telescope.

From quasars to ORCs

However, since 2019, British-Australian astronomer Ray Norris and his colleagues have been very confused by a few objects they have discovered.Australian square kilometer line Pathfinder (Askap), the Australian Radio Telescope Network, which served as a model for the much-anticipated. Square kilometer line (SKA), a virtual giant radio telescope project, with a collecting surface area equal to one square kilometer, is operational and connects multiple instruments.

The first unusual object to be revealed by Ascob was named ORC 1, ORC ” Odd radio circles “, This can be translated as” Strange radio circles “.

As their name implies, they appeared in the form of rings on the radio, but had nothing to do with them in the visible domain, which dispelled the notion that they might be remnants. Supernovae Or planetary nebulae may have this kind of feature as well. It can be ruled out that they are radio lobes associated with very large black hole jets because they are so irregular.

The distance of these circles and their size have not yet been determined at the outset. But it has changed and is a release Monthly Announcements of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), in which consultation is free arXiv, Begins to give some answers.

Astronomers mobilized South African Mirkat Radio TelescopeIs the forerunner of the SKA we already pay for FindingsTake better care Resolution ORC 1. A new radio source was discovered in the center of the radio circle, which is associated with a galaxy. Finally, the data now collected suggest that we are in the presence of a ring a billion light years away. Milky Way Correspondingly one million light years in diameter.

Similar results were achieved with MeerKAT, and now it appears that ORCs are gigantic bubbles. Gas Too hot, its contours appear brighter because of the thicker material found in the pieces. Electrons Relatives submerge in magnetic fields to form plasma and irradiate accordingly. The presence of magnetic fields is revealed by the polarity of the radio waves measured with MeerKAT. This type of radiation, called synchrotron, is well known in the Milky Way because it is found in these particle accelerators on Earth. Crab Nebula.

The bubbles appear centered Constellations Detected, so it is clear that they were thrown by these galaxies, which looked like the front of a hemispherical eruption shock wave.

The artist’s idea of ​​the formation of one of the strangest radio circles since the eruption of the Central Galaxy. It is believed that the bubble from the eruption took 1 billion years to grow as we know it today. Radio circles are very large (millions of light years in diameter) that extend beyond their original galaxies. © Sam Moorfield / CSIRO

The nature of the explosion, however, remains elusive. This may be an unpredictable and unpredictable event when two very large black holes collide after the merger of two galaxies.

It may also have formed suddenly Decline The gravitational pull of about one million stars in a galaxy causes a sudden eruption of plasma with the birth of these stars leaving the galaxy.

Once SKA is fully operational, we need to know more about gaining additional advantage in clarity.

